World Cup 2019: List of five wicket-takers till New Zealand vs Australia tie

Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc recorded his second five-wicket haul in the ICC World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in match 37 of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Lord's London on Saturday.

Starc accounted for the dismissals of Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson after being handed a moderate target of 244 runs to defend.

The pace-bowler helped Australia maintain their winning streak in the tournament, eventually emerging victorious by a margin of 86 runs. A total of five bowlers have managed to claim a five-wicket haul in the tournament so far.

No Bowler Team Opponent Result 1 Mitchell Starc Australia West Indies Won 2 James Neesham New Zealand Afghanistan Won 3 Mohammad Amir Pakistan Australia Lost 4 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Afghanistan Won 5 Jason Behrendorff Australia England Won 6 Mitchell Starc Australia New Zealand Won

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc became the first bowler to bag a five-wicket haul in the 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup. Starc achieved the same during the clash against West Indies when he dismissed Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell.

The second bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in the Cricket World Cup 2019 was New Zealand's James Neesham. The Kiwi bowler achieved the feat during the match against Afghanistan at County Ground, Taunton. Neesham bagged the wickets of Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir was the third player to dismiss five batsmen in an innings in the ongoing World Cup. Aamir's victims were Australian batsmen Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was the fourth player to complete a five-wicket haul in a World Cup 2019 match. Shakib managed to claim five wickets in the match against Afghanistan by dismissing Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Asghar Afghan and Najibullah Zadran.

Australian pacer Jason Behendroff became the fifth player to complete a five-wicket haul in the ICC World Cup 2019 when he achieved the feat against hosts England. Starc completed a five-wicket haul for the second time in the tournament on Saturday against New Zealand when he dismissed Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

It is to be noted that all these five-wicket hauls have come in winning cause, except the one of Mohammad Amir as Pakistan were defeated by Australia by 41 runs in that match. Seven bowlers had managed to claim a five-wicket haul in 2015 edition of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, while nine bowlers had claimed five wickets in an innings in 2011 World Cup which was held in the Indian subcontinent.