World Cup 2019: Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Vijay Shankar in Indian squad

Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal has been approved by the Event Technical Committee of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s World Cup 2019 as the replacement for injured all-rounder Vijay Shankar in the Indian squad for the rest of the quadrennial event.

Shankar has been ruled out of further participation in the marquee event due to a toe injury which he sustained after being hit by a Jasprit Bumrah yorker during a training session on June 19 in Southampton.

Earlier on Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI) had confirmed that the condition of Shankar's toe had worsened and a CT scan showed that he sustained a non-displaced fracture of the left big toe and need a minimum of three weeks to heal.

Now, the ICC confirmed that it has approved the request by the BCCI's All-India Senior Selection Committee to replace Shankar with Agarwal in the Indian squad for the remainder of the mega event.

Twenty-eight-year-old Agarwal has appeared in a total of two Tests for India. However, the top-order batsman is yet to make his ODI debut.

"The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," the ICC press release stated.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).