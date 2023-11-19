World Cup 2023 Final: Ajay Devgn, Kajol Root For Men In Blue As Match Gets Intense Between India And Australia - PICS

New Delhi: The tension rises as the World Cup 2023 final match gets intense. As the match is turning its tides, the whole country can be seen rooting for a World Cup win. Goes without saying, that the Bollywood celebs have spared a day to cheer for the country. Ajay Devgn and family can be seen rejoicing the match by sticking to their TV screen at home.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay dropped a picture of excited Devgns and wrote, "Devgn's collective roar for Team India Bring home the #indvsausfinal #cwc23final." In the happy family picture, Ajay can be seen with his son Yug, wife Kajol, nephews- Aaman and Danish. Actor Vatsal Sheth was also seen in the picture.

On the work front, Ajay will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor's sports drama film 'Maidaan', director Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', director Vikas Bahl's untitled supernatural thriller film, and in director Rohit Shetty's next 'Singham Again'.

The day has been dedicated for the Men in Blue. While Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.