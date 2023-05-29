topStoriesenglish2615038
WTC Final: Hazlewood Declared Fit After Leaving IPL Early Due To Injury Scare

Josh Hazlewood left the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp early before their all-important clash against Gujarat Titans.

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 12:33 PM IST|Source: PTI

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been included in the 15-member squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India beginning at The Oval on June 7. The 32-year-old had flown back home from the Indian Premier League before his side Royal Challangers Bangalore's must-win game against Gujarat Titans due to a side soreness.

He has, however, been included in the squad alongside fellow pacers, Test skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.

The inclusion of Hazlewood, a veteran of 59 Tests and 222 wickets, means the selectors no longer need to bring in all-rounders Michael Neser or Sean Abbott into the squad as cover.

Both Neser and Abbott are playing country cricket and Australian chief coach Andrew McDonald had said recently they could be drafted into the squad if anyone in the touring party got injured.

Hazlewood, though, has struggled with injuries of late. He joined the RCB camp late as he was recovering from an Achilles injury. He has played just four Tests since December 2021 due to a side strain.

Hazlewood played just three IPL games this season, bowling nine overs and taking a best of 3/76 before returning home.
Squad for WTC final:

Austrlia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

