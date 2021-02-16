World Test Championship Final: THIS is India’s new ranking after win over England

The resounding 317-run win over England in the second Test here on Tuesday propelled India to second in the World Test Championship standings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC). After the series-levelling win at Chepauk, India have 69.7 percentage of points (PCT) and 460 aggregate points, behind New Zealand who have already qualified for the WTC final to be held at the Lord's June.

New Zealand have 70.0 PCT and 420 points. India, who had lost the first Test by 227 runs at the same venue, need to win the one more and at least drawn another to make it to the WTC final.

They were fourth on the table before Tuesday’s result. Virat Kohli’s men are currently playing in their sixth series of the WTC cycle, having won 10 matches, lost four and drawn one.

Australia are at the third spot with 69.2 PCT and 332 points while England are fourth with 67.0 PCT and 442 points. The third Test -- a day/night affair -- begins in Ahmedabad on February 24.

Meanwhile, after India secured a commanding win over England in the second Test, former England skipper Michael Vaughan said the hosts’ 317-run victory is ‘more than a hammering’.

“The last partnership was 38, highest for England in the match!! 317 run victory is more than a hammering ... #INDvsENG !! Well played India ... Too much skill for England this week …" Vaughan tweeted.

Earlier, Ashwin’s scintillating century helped India set England a target of 482 runs. Ashwin had played a knock of 106 runs before the hosts were bowled out for 286 in the final session of day three.

(with agency inputs)