World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table Update: Team India Slip To Second Spot, Pakistan Need THIS To Remain At Top Spot

Rohit Sharma’s Team India, who have played in the first two World Test Championship (WTC) finals – losing both to New Zealand and Australia – have slipped to second spot in the current table in the new 2023-25 cycle after their second Test against West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad ended in a tame draw due to rain on the final day. Although India won the series 1-0, the draw means that they only get 16 points from two-match series instead of possible 24 points from two wins.

Arch-rivals Pakistan now have the opportunity to solidify their lead at the top by completing a 2-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka in the ongoing second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Babar Azam’s side won the first Test at Galle by four wicket and are in driver’s seat to win the second Test match as well after bowling out Sri Lanka for just 166 on the opening day after losing the toss. Pakistan have raced to 145 for 2 at stumps on Day 1 on Monday, just 21 runs behind the hosts so far.

Check updates WTC table after India’s draw in the second Test vs West Indies HERE…

WTC 2023-25 Points Table.



India slips to No.2 due to the draw against West Indies. pic.twitter.com/LbEGL61jMc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 24, 2023

India secured a fifth successive series win in the Caribbean. They haven’t lost a test to West Indies in 21 years.

West Indies was 76-2 in the second innings, trailing India by 289 runs. The odds heavily favored India, which was far keener for play to get underway. On Sunday, India wrapped up the West Indies first innings in the first eight overs, taking five wickets for 26 runs.

Play on Monday was scheduled to start earlier to make up for previous rain delays but despite breaks in the showers and the covers being removed, another heavy downpour forced the umpires to call it in mid-afternoon after nearly five hours of inaction. India scored 438 with 121 from Virat Kohli and 181-2 declared, and West Indies made 255 with a career-best 5-60 by seamer Mohammed Siraj.

Defending WTC champions Australia are currently in third place on the points table with 26 points after winning two, losing one and drawing one game in the Ashes 2023 series against England. While England, who have failed to win back the Ashes after a rainy draw in Manchester last week, are in 4th place with 14 points from 4 Tests so far.

India now shift their focus to the three-match ODI series against the West Indies beginning on Thursday. Team India will now play no Test matches for the next five months this year and their next Test is scheduled to take place against South Africa in the month of December.