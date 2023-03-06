WPL 2023: Grace Harris Blast Stuns Gujarat Giants As UP Warriorz Post Thrilling Win, WATCH

Gujarat Giants looked set to seal a much-deserved first win when 19 runs were need off the final over by the UP Warriorz, chasing 170 to win in Match No. 3 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Sunday (March 5). However, Australian all-rounder Grace Harris had other plans on the night as she smashed two sixes, a four and took a brilliant DRS to get a wide called as the Giants slumped to their second successive loss of the WPL.

Harris smashed 59 not out off just 26 and put on 70 runs in just over four overs with Sophie Ecclestone to dash Giants hopes after Kim Garth had taken the second five-wicket haul of the League on Sunday. “I started poorly and I thought I was fluffing around. You need to get the conditions of the wicket and I was thankful that Sophie (Ecclestone) also motored along. Great feeling to finish over the line,” Harris said after the match.

“I knew what I wanted to do. I was getting antsy when there were so many breaks in the DRS. I was able to compose myself, but I was psyched to get the batting and score. I love batting with freedom. The coach is supportive and tells me to be free,” she added.

Garth ended up leaking 20 in her last over with Harris and Ecclestone smashing four boundaries, to take the equation down to 33 off 12 balls. Ecclestone smashed Gardner for a six in a 14-run penultimate over.

Seamer Annabel Sutherland then was given the task to defend 19 in the last over and Harris pulled her for a six off the first ball. Ten needed off four balls, Harris remained calm and hit her for a boundary and called a review for wide that was given in UP’s favour. She then sealed the win a boundary and a six.

“She (Sophie) is a clean striker, and that is a part of how well I played at the end. When Sophie got a couple away, I just ran hard. It was good,” Harris said about Ecclestone.

“There was a little bit of confusion when the umpire said the DRS was down. But no hassle, good fun. Drinks and burgers at the end of the day,” the UP Warriorz all-rounder said about the DRS issue.

Earlier, Garth’s splendid five-wicket haul went in vain as UP Warriorz held their nerves to pull off a dramatic three-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in a thrilling last-over finish in the Women's Premier League, in Mumbai on Sunday. Twenty-four hours after they crashed to 64 all out in the WPL opener, Gujarat Giants showed their unflappable spirit and revived their hopes as Garth reduced UP to 20/3 inside three overs.

The Irish-Australian recruit, Garth, who replaced star Windies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, blew away the UP top-order en route her 5/36, the second fifer in the WPL – both coming on the same day. Shortly after a little-known Tara Norris of an Associate Nation (USA) picked WPL’s first fifer, it was time for the another nondescript cricketer to set the WPL on fire with wickets of Alyssa Healy (7), Shweta Sherawat (5) and Tahila McGrath (0) in one over.

After a sedate first over in which Healy smashed a half-volley for a boundary, Garth bounced back to take a stunning catch off her own bowling on her second attempt to dismiss the star Australian.