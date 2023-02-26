WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur Joins Mumbai Indians Camp Ahead Of First Match vs Gujarat Giants; MI Release A Welcome Video - Watch

Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur landed in India after Women In Blue's T20 World Cup campaign finished with a loss in semi-finals. After landing on home soild, Harman did not waste a second to join the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp. The star batter was bought by MI for a sum of Rs 1.8 crore at the recently-held historic WPL auction and is a likely contender for the captain's role as well. MI have already started the training camp under the watch of head coach Charlotte Edwards and mentor plus bowling coach Jhulan Goswami. MI posted a welcome video for Harmanpreet as she enters the team hotel ahead of the training session.

Watch Harmanpreet Kaur joining the MI squad below:

The India captain posed for the cameras and was thankfully seen smiling. Picture and videos of her wet eyes had went viral after she failed to guide India home in the first semi-final of the World Cup against Aussies, a few days ago. Harman struck a fantastic fifty but an unforunate run-out meant India failed to cross the final line. In the post-match presentation ceremony, she appeared wearing dark shades and told the presenter that she wore it to avoid her tears. Harman said that she did not want her countrymen to look at her weak self. Later in the post-match conference too, Harman became emotional while answering a question on the heartbreaking loss as tears rolled down.

India played well to the reach the final and but the old habit of crumbling under pressure in big games is still a problem. Harman posted a tweet to tell the Indian fans that the team will surely bounce back in style and win titles while she also thanked them for their unflinching support.

WPL 2023 begins on March 4 with the first game slated to take place between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.