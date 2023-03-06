WPL 2023: UP Warriorz Batter Kiran Navgire Pays Tribute To MS Dhoni, Check Viral Pic HERE

UP Warriorz started their tough chase of 170-run target against the Gujarat Giants on a disastrous note in Match No. 3 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2023 on Sunday (March 5). The Giants pacer Kim Garth snapped up three early wickets as the Warriorz were reduced to 20 for 3 by the third over with skipper Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrawat and Tahlia McGrath all back in the pavilion.

It was a brilliant maiden WPL half-century by Indian batter Kiran Navgire, who came into bat at No.3 position for the UP Warriorz which kept them afloat before Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone could get them across the line. Navgire smashed 53 off just 43 balls balls with two sixes and five fours to help the Warriorz recover from the early blows – putting on 66 runs for the fourth wickets with vice-captain Deepti Sharma.

On the course of the innings people of social media noticed how Navgire paid tribute to former India skipper and current Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on her willow. Navgire had written ‘MSD 07’ on the backside of the shoulder of her bat with a marker, as she smashed her maiden WPL fifty.

The image of Navgire’s bat went viral on social media as the world got to know about her admiration for MS Dhoni.

Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy also praised Navgire after the match, calling her ‘sensational’. “Kiran was sensational. She ended up taking the opportunity and making a fifty. It's not about the internationals but also the Indians. Sophie and Deepti were sensational and hopefully, we can tidy things up in the next match,” Healy said after the win.

“Full credit to Grace and our lower order in particular. Grace is Grace, that’s the only way to describe her. She has shown the world what she can do. Shweta’s first experience but we might have to call a bit loudly. We are going to celebrate, and on we go for Delhi,” Healy added.

Half-centuries from Kiran Navgire and Grace Harris helped UP Warriorz clinch a hard fought last-over three-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in their Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 campaign opener at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.