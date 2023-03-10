Updated WPL 2023 Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap: Mumbai Indians Stay On Top After Win Over DC; Meg Lanning On Top Of Batting Chart

Mumbai Indians posted a eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Thursday, March 10, to continue thir dominance in the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League (WPL 2023). MI now have three wins for three games. All of their wins have been big-margin ones. They started off the tournament with a 143-run win over Gujarat Giants (GUJ-W) before they thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB-W) by 9 wickets. And on Thursday, with another 8-wicket win, they continue to sit atop the table. At the other end of the spectrum in RCB-W. Led by Smriti Mandhana, the RCB women have not find a single win so far even after playing three matches. They play UP Warriorz today, in hope to open their account.

Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals are second on the table with 2 wins from 3 matches. They displayed their worst performance vs Mumbai last night which was a nice wake-up call for them. The way DC batted, there will surely be team meetings held to discuss the approach. DC opener Shafali Verma played reckless shots before she got out and even following batters did not take time to settle in before trying to smash the ball out of the park.

Check out the WPL 2023 Points Table below:

Gujarat Giants finally won a game when they beat RCB-W by 11 runs in their last match. They started the tournament with Deandra Dotting controversy before their skipper Beth Mooney was ruled out due to an injury. She has now been ruled out of the whole tournament which is a huge blow to them and their chances of qualifying for the knockouts. Sneh Rana has become the full-time captain of the side now and she has shown the ability and skills to lead this team filled with talented cricketers and stars. UP Warriorz, placed third, will be looking for their second win of the season when they take on RCB-W on Friday.

Orange Cap belongs to Meg Lanning, who has scored 185 runs in 3 matches while Purple Cap holder is India's Saika Ishaque with 9 wickets in 3 matches so far.