WPL 2024: Purse Remaining, Available Slots, Retained, Released Players List, Livestreaming Details And More - All You Need To Know

On Saturday, December 9, in Mumbai, the auction for the TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) second season is scheduled to start. Anticipated dates for the WPL 2024 tournament are February or March of the following year. During the auction, 165 players from five teams—the Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore—will be put up for bid. The Women's Premier League 2024 auction will take place on Saturday, with 104 players from India and 61 players from other countries participating.

There will be thirteen rounds to the auction. Teams must keep a minimum of 15 players on their roster, with a maximum of 18 players allowed. Foreign players are limited to six. Conversely, a playing XI may include up to five overseas players.

Ahead of the exciting auction for the 2024 season, here all some details for fans...

WPL Auction 2024: Slots and purse remaining

Mumbai Indians: 5 slots (1 overseas), purse of INR 2.1 crore

The uncapped stars shone bright in the inaugural season



Which young gun should your favourite team bid for in the #TATAWPL Auction 2024? pic.twitter.com/mkKfwnY2yl — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 7, 2023

Delhi Capitals: 3 slots (1 overseas), purse of INR 2.25 crore

UP Warriorz: 5 slots (1 overseas), purse of INR 4 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 7 slots (3 overseas), purse of INR 3.35 crore

Gujarat Giants: 10 slots (3 overseas), purse of INR 5.95 crore

What date will the WPL 2024 auction take place?

The WPL Auction will be held on 9 December in Mumbai. (Who Will Be The Most Expensive Player In WPL 2024 Auction? Aakash Chopra Picks THESE Cricketers)

Where can you livestream and watch the WPL Auction 2024 on TV?

The WPL auction will be telecast live on the Sports18 network. Live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Lists Of Released & Retained Players

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris*

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

Released Players: Annabel Sutherland*, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham*, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth*, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley*, Sushma Verma

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

Released Players: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham*, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*

Released Players: Dané Van Niekerk*, Erin Burns*, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt*, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Retained Players: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*

Released Players: Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail*, Shivali Shinde, Simran Shaikh. ('I Just Want An Opportunity...', Veda Krishnamurthy Excited Ahead Of WPL 2024 Auction)

WPL 2024: Player auction list

Out of 165 players, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas players of which 15 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 56, uncapped players are 109. A maximum of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with 9 spots for overseas players.