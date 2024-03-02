Mumbai Indians' Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign faced a setback as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remained sidelined for their clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Kaur, who missed the last game against UP Warriorz due to injury, is still nursing a niggle, keeping her out of action as her team continues through the early stages of the 2024 season.

This absence poses a challenge for the defending champions, who have begun their campaign strongly but recognize the importance of Kaur's fitness in the long run of the tournament. Coming to the game, Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing season of the Women's Premier League on Saturday.

MI stand-in captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt said at the time of the toss, "We are gonna have a bowl first, typically in this competition so far, it has been easier to chase. No, it's the same team as the other night."

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said at the time of the toss, "Only one change, Ellyse Perry is fit and she is back in the team. It was a good wicket when we played in the last game and I think it's going to play well. For us it's about doing the right and simple things, it's about playing good cricket and do the right things in all departments. If we do right things, we would be able to defeat anyone."