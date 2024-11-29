WPL 2025 Auction Date Announced: Check Venue, Date, Timings, Retention List And All Other Details

WPL Auction 2024-25: The highly anticipated Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction for the 2025 season will take place on December 15 at the ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Teams will look to finalize their rosters, with a maximum of 19 slots per franchise 14 for Indian players and 5 for overseas stars.

The auction pool includes some of the biggest names in women’s cricket. International icons like England skipper Heather Knight, New Zealand pacer Lea Tahuhu, and West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin will headline the international players up for grabs. Among the Indian contenders, the spotlight will be on allrounder Sneh Rana, legspinner Poonam Yadav, and batter Veda Krishnamurthy.

WPL 2024-25: Which team has the biggest purse

Delhi Capitals, led by Meg Lanning, enter the auction with the smallest purse of ₹2.5 crore after retaining key players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Alice Capsey. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants, who finished at the bottom last season, will have the largest auction purse of ₹4.4 crore, offering them significant room to restructure their squad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions, released seven players and have ₹3.25 crore to reinforce their team. RCB also secured a major trade, acquiring England’s Danni Wyatt-Hodge from UP Warriorz in an all-cash deal.

WPL 2024-25: All Teams Retention List

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu.

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Laura Wolvaardt, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Phoebe Litchfield, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, S. Sajana, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Yastika Bhatia.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Asha Shobana, Dani Wyatt, Ekta Bisht, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux.

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Gouher Sultana, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Uma Chetry, Vrinda Dinesh.

The WPL auction promises to be an exciting event, setting the stage for a thrilling 2025 season as teams bolster their lineups to compete for the coveted title.