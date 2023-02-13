WPL Auction 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur to Smriti Mandhana to go Under the Hammer, Team Purse, Live Streaming, all you Need to Know

Prolific Indian batters Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and teen sensation Shafali Verma are expected to spark bidding wars when they go under the hammer during the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction, in Mumbai on Monday (February 13). Among the overseas names, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Elysse Perry, Nat Sciver, Megan Schutt and Deandra Dottin are some of the big names expected to enjoy a big pay day.

The five teams – Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, RCB, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz – will be bidding for 90 players in a list of 409. With a salary purse of Rs 12 crore per team for the first year and a squad size of 18 including six overseas players, at least 20 to 25 of the 60 Indian women set to be picked will command good auction price.

The base prices are set in five brackets with the least being Rs 10 lakh and the highest Rs 50 lakh. The other brackets are Rs 20, 30 and 40 lakh, respectively. It is expected that members of this current Indian team and those from Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa will be the most sought after players at the auction.

If some officials associated with the franchises are to be believed, Smriti, Shafali, Harmanpreet and all-rounder Deepti Sharma are set to earn anywhere between Rs 1.25 to 2 crore from teams that successfully bid for them. Big hitter Richa Ghosh and seamer Renuka Thakur will also invoke a lot of interest from potential bidders. So will the spinners like Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav, and seamers Meghana Singh and Shikha Pandey.

Here is all you need to know about the WPL 2023 Auction…

When and Where the WPL Auction 2023 be held?

The WPL Auction 2023 will be held at JIO Convention Centre on February 13 (Monday) from 2:30 PM IST onwards.

Which channels will live telecast the WPL Auction 2023?

The WPL Auction 2023 will be telecast live on Sports 18 Network channels.

How can I live stream the WPL Auction 2023?

The Live streaming of WPL Auction 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema website and app.

Top facts from the WPL Auction 2023

Minimum Salary Purse: Rs 9 crore

Maximum Salary Purse: Rs 12 crore

Minimum mandatory squad strength: 15

Maximum squad strength: 18

Maximum India players in squad: 12

Maximum overseas players in squad: 6

Total number of players available: 409

Indian Players in auction: 246

Foreign players from Full Members: 155