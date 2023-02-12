LIVE Updates | WPL Team Auction 2023: Gujarat Giants, RCB, MI, UP Warriorz and DC Set for Auction

Women Premier League's auction is all set to take place on Monday (February 13), just two days after one of the most important tournaments in women's cricket began in South Africa. As the women cricketers fight for their countries at the T20 World Cup 2023, the WPL 2023 will take place in India. As per the latest update from BCCI, a total of 409 players are set to go under the hammer on Monday. Interestingly, it is worth noting that a total of 1525 players had registered for the WPL auction.

The highest bracket of the Women's Premier League is decided to be at Rs 50 Lakhs. The likes of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and star opener Smriti Mandhana are some of the many names in that bracket.

Ahead of the #WPLAuction, here's welcoming our newly set up coaching staff for our WPL Team #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/IT6N8IezZv — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 11, 2023

A total of five WPL teams will play against each other in the inaugural Women's Premier League 2023 season. The teams are Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Mumbai Indians. The auction will be conducted in Mumbai, India. The WPL 2023 auction will also be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and live TV broadcast on the Sports 18 Network channels.

