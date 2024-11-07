WPL Retention 2025 Full List Of UPW Retained Players: Check UP Warriorz Released & Retained Players List

As anticipation builds around the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, fans of the UP Warriorz eagerly await news on team retention and release decisions. After a mixed performance in the 2024 season, the Warriorz are poised to make strategic choices to enhance their lineup. With star players like Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, and Sophie Ecclestone, the team hopes to retain its core while bringing in new talent to address past weaknesses.

The Final List Of All UPW Retained Players Ahead Of WPL 2025 Auction Will Be Updated Here...

UP Warriorz Probable Retained Players for WPL 2025

Alyssa Healy

Deepti Sharma

Sophie Ecclestone

Tahlia McGrath

Chamari Athapaththu

Anjali Sarvani

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Parshavi Chopra

Shweta Sehrawat

Vrinda Dinesh

Poonam Khemnar

Saima Thakor

UP Warriorz Probable Released Players for WPL 2025

Lauren Bell

Laxmi Yadav

S. Yashasri

Gouher Sultana

Uma Chetry

Grace Harris (conditional release based on trade possibilities)

The UP Warriorz are expected to retain key players who have been instrumental in building a solid foundation over the past two seasons. Star captain Alyssa Healy remains a fan favorite, bringing unmatched leadership and batting prowess to the squad. Alongside her, all-rounder Deepti Sharma and spinner Sophie Ecclestone are set to remain, providing both balance and depth in bowling and middle-order stability. These players form the backbone of the Warriorz, and retaining them gives the team a solid mix of experience and youthful energy to build upon. These players bring various skill sets that the UP Warriorz need to advance further in the WPL, especially in fast bowling and the middle order.

Fans of the UP Warriorz have shown tremendous support and patience, especially after the team’s near-miss in the playoffs and challenges in the 2024 season. Supporters are now looking forward to an improved lineup that showcases fresh energy, skill, and resilience. With the right blend of retained stars and targeted new recruits, the Warriorz have the potential to be among the top contenders this season. By addressing past inconsistencies and leveraging a renewed team dynamic, UP Warriorz are poised to deliver an electrifying 2025 season that could very well take them to the WPL finals.