WPL Retention 2025 Full List Of DC Retained Players: Check Delhi Capitals Released & Retained Players List

As WPL 2025 approaches, the excitement surrounding team formations and player retentions is reaching its peak. Among the teams, Delhi Capitals (DC), runners-up in the first two WPL seasons, are gearing up to finalize their retained and released players by November 7, 2024. With a star-studded lineup and a few critical gaps to address, Delhi aims to maintain its position as one of the league's strongest contenders.

Probable Retentions by Delhi Capitals women:

Indian Players: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu

Overseas Players: Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland

Probable Releases by Delhi Capitals women:

Laura Harris

Aparna Mondal

Ashwani Kumari

A Look Back at Delhi Capitals’ Consistent Performances

Delhi Capitals have proven to be a formidable force in the WPL, with back-to-back finals appearances. Despite narrowly missing out on the trophy twice, the team’s impressive consistency highlights the depth and resilience of its squad. With an effective blend of young Indian talent and experienced overseas stars, DC’s roster has a balanced core that they will look to retain while refining areas that need bolstering.

Indian Core Strength: Delhi Capitals’ retention strategy will likely center around their solid Indian lineup. Players like Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma have been instrumental, bringing agility and firepower to the batting order. Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey have consistently delivered with the ball, providing stability and adaptability in high-stakes matches. Poonam Yadav, the crafty leg-spinner, has also been a valuable asset on spin-friendly pitches. Overseas Stars: The Capitals' foreign players have been critical to their success. Meg Lanning, known for her leadership and batting prowess, has emerged as a natural choice for captaincy. Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, and Jess Jonassen are likely to be retained, given their all-round contributions that strengthen both the batting and bowling departments. Each of these players has consistently demonstrated the ability to turn matches around with impactful performances, making them indispensable assets for DC.