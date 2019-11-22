Wriddhiman Saha becomes 5th Indian wicket-keeper to affect 100 dismissals in Tests

Kolkata: Wriddhiman Saha on Friday became the fifth Indian wicket-keeper to affect 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game.

He achieved the feat in the ongoing day-night Test between India and Bangladesh here at the Eden Gardens.

The 35-year-old Saha affected two dismissals in Bangladesh`s first innings. He affected his 100th dismissal when Umesh Yadav had Shadman Islam (29) caught at the hands of the wicket-keeper.

"Wriddhiman Saha takes an exceptional catch! The India wicket-keeper has now crossed 100 dismissals in Test cricket. Bangladesh are in deep trouble as they lose their sixth wicket," ICC tweeted.

Saha now has affected 101 dismissals in Test cricket. Former skipper MS Dhoni has affected the most dismissals for an Indian keeper in the longest format of the game. He has 294 dismissals to his name.

Apart from Dhoni and Saha, Syed Kirmani, Kiran More and Nayan Mongia are the other wicket-keepers to have affected 100 dismissals in Tests.

In the ongoing Test between India and Bangladesh, the hosts bundled out the visitors for 106 after being asked to bowl first.Ishant Sharma took the maximum wickets for India as he scalped five wickets.