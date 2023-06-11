WTC 2023 Final: Shubman Gill Takes A DIG At Umpires After Cameron Green's Controversial Catch Ends His Innings

India opener Shubman Gill was not a happy man when he took a long walk back to the dressing room after his dismissal in the 2nd innings of the World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final. A Scott Boland delivery had taken the outside edge off his bat and went to Cameron Green in the slips. Green fell to his left to pluck it inches from the ground. The umpires went upstairs to check the legitimacy of the catch and third umpire Richard Kettleborough appeared satisfied by the evidence that it was a clean one. However, from some angles, it appeared as it the ball had touched the grass even with Green's fingers right under it.

The verdict did not go down well with Indians. Rohit Sharma, India captain, reacted angrily to the decision as he too felt that there was no conclusive evidence that it was a clean catch. A frustrated Gill went back to the dressing room after scoring a fluent 18 in the second innings. It was a big blow to the Team India's chances in the chase of 444.

After the fourth day of the match ended, Gill showed his displeasure at getting out in a controversial manner. He, firstly, posted the photo of the catch taken by Green on his Instgaram stories, using 'clap' emoji to make a sarcastic comment of sorts on it. He then came to Twitter and posted the same photo with two emojis of 'lens' and one 'facepalm' emoji to reflect his thoughts on the controversial catch.

Take a look at Gill's social media activity after getting dismissed by Green's controversial catch:

After Gill went back, India played positive cricket. Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara struck 43 and 27 before departing. Their wickets put India on the back foot again before Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane got together to stitch a 71-run stand for the fourth wicket. Kohli (44) and Rahane (20) are unbeaten at the crease with India finishing Day 4 at 164 for 3. They still need 280 more to win and write history.