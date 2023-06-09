A Look At Rohit Sharma's Record In ICC Knockouts After FAILURE In 1st Innings Of WTC 2023 Final

India captain Rohit Sharma has been going through a lean patch with the bat in hand. He had a terrible Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). And he seems to have carried that form with him to the ICC World Test Championship 2023 (WTC 2023). The WTC 2023 Final is being played at The Oval ground in London and India are under pressure to match the first-innings score of 469 posted by Australia. India's top-order crumbled in the first innings as quartet of Rohit, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli scored a total of 56 runs between each other. Leader of the pack, Rohit scored just 15, getting slammed for his continous poor show.

Fans complained on social media website Twitter that Rohit fails in the important matches, including the ICC final and knockout matches. In that regard, it is important to take a look at how Rohit has fared in the ICC Knockout matches.

Rohit Sharma's Show In ICC Knockouts:

8 not out vs Australia in T20 World Cup 2007 semi-final

Unbeaten 30 vs Pakistan In 2007 T20 World Cup

33 vs Sri Lanka in Champions Trophy 2013

9 vs England in Champions Trophy 2013

24 vs South Africa in T20 World cup 2014

29 vs Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2014

137 vs Bangladesh in World Cup 2015

34 vs Australia in World Cup 2015

43 vs West Indies in T20 World Cup 2016

123 not out vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2017

0 vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2017

1 vs New Zealand in WTC 2021

30 vs New Zealand in WTC 2021

27 vs England in T20 World Cup 2022

15 vs Australia in WTC 2023

The above stats show that Rohit has indeed failed live up the standards whenever the big matches hae arrived. The fans are rightly disappointed with Rohit and expect better from their captain. There is second innings left in the match and hopefully Rohit comes up with a better show to save this Test or maybe take the Men in Blue to an improbable win.