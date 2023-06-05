topStoriesenglish2617766
WTC Final: David Warner Will Score 'Truckload Of Runs' Reckons Usman Khawaja

Warner has had a poor form according to his own standards. His excellence was on display last year as he struck a mesmerising 200 in his 100th Test match against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

 Ahead of the WTC final 2023 clash against India, Australia opener Usman Khawaja heaped praise on long-time teammate David Warner and backed the southpaw to come good in the upcoming tour.

The Australian team are set to face India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ovals in London starting from June 7. Overall, Warner has had a poor form according to his own standards. His excellence was on display last year as he struck a mesmerising 200 in his 100th Test match against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

But now Warner will be looking to overcome his poor form and showcase his true skill and experience.

"Genuinely, this is the best I've seen Davey bat in the nets the last couple days, it's been awesome to watch. It's as simple as just the way he's moving; just the way he's striking the ball," Khawaja told cricket.com.au.

"I've played a lot of cricket with him, and I've batted at the other end to him throughout my career - Test cricket or at state level - and you can just tell when he's moving well," Australia opener said.

Khawaja said that he wouldn't be surprised if Warner scored a "truckload of runs" in England.

"He's an aggressive player, he plays a lot of shots generally and you can see when that's happening. It would not surprise me if he comes out and scores a truckload of runs here, it's just what Davey can do. Every time his back is against the wall, it seems like that's when he scores runs," he added.

Australia squad for WTC final

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw. 

