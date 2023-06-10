topStoriesenglish2620112
'Cheater, Cheater...', Green Trends On Twitter As Gill Given Out Controversially By Third Umpire, Video Goes Viral - Watch

This dismissal occurred right before Tea, leaving India at 41 for one after 7.1 overs. It sparked numerous debates on social media regarding the validity of the catch.

During the ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval in London on Saturday, Shubman Gill, the Indian batter, faced dismissal in the second innings. Australia's seamer, Scott Boland, managed to find Gill's outside edge in the eighth over of India's massive 444-run chase. As the ball flew towards him, Cameron Green, the fielder, made a leap to his right and caught the ball in an inconclusive manner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The on-field umpires, Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth, decided to refer the catch to the third umpire, Richard Kettleborough. After reviewing multiple replays, Kettleborough ruled the catch as clean. However, the live footage failed to provide a clear view of whether the tall Australian had successfully avoided the grass while his left hand grazed the ground after making contact with the ball.

