'Cheater, Cheater...', Green Trends On Twitter As Gill Given Out Controversially By Third Umpire, Video Goes Viral - Watch

During the ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval in London on Saturday, Shubman Gill, the Indian batter, faced dismissal in the second innings. Australia's seamer, Scott Boland, managed to find Gill's outside edge in the eighth over of India's massive 444-run chase. As the ball flew towards him, Cameron Green, the fielder, made a leap to his right and caught the ball in an inconclusive manner.

The back angle of Cameron Green's catch. pic.twitter.com/vEaBvrF3OV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 10, 2023

It was a great effort from Cameron Green but it is the moment immediately after the catch is taken, when the hand turns, that must cause Shubman Gill to be very disappointed. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 10, 2023

A clear picture of Cameron Green's catch. pic.twitter.com/VFKFstRNjJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 10, 2023

Brilliant effort yet again by Cameron Green but it was clear not out wrong decision !! Simple mistakes mis judgement shouldn't be happy poor umpiring . Worst umpiring #INDvsAUS #WTCFinal #WTC23Final #Gill pic.twitter.com/5KMS6Kly8h — ___ (@superking1816) June 10, 2023

Cameron Green and umpiring decision going in favour. Hmm. pic.twitter.com/Swr9EJ2wUS — Heisenberg _ (@internetumpire) June 10, 2023

The clear picture of Cameron Green's catch. pic.twitter.com/X6HThZoTBb June 10, 2023

Cameron Green pulls out another outstanding catch to remove Shubhman Gill. At Tea, India are 41/1, needs 403 more runs to win this game. #WTCFinal #WTC2023 pic.twitter.com/qXhfnCZmFE — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) June 10, 2023

same energy whether it was 2008 Ricky ponting or today Cameron Green#WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/PrQlHRyYTb — ankit _ (@bittwobit) June 10, 2023

What a catch by Cameron Green! " pRiNcE " is dismissed for 18 _ pic.twitter.com/S2zfDse37g — KH SAKIB __ (@Crickettalkss) June 10, 2023

Such a shameful act - Cameron Green & Aus - Grow up and Live up to Sportsmanship!



What's 3rd umpire has done ?

Ball clearly touched the ground and hand was not below it. _



Gill was not out!#WTCFinal #INDvsAUS @ICC @BCCI @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/NkhJMZB2SX June 10, 2023

The on-field umpires, Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth, decided to refer the catch to the third umpire, Richard Kettleborough. After reviewing multiple replays, Kettleborough ruled the catch as clean. However, the live footage failed to provide a clear view of whether the tall Australian had successfully avoided the grass while his left hand grazed the ground after making contact with the ball.

This dismissal occurred right before Tea, leaving India at 41 for one after 7.1 overs. It sparked numerous debates on social media regarding the validity of the catch.