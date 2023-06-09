Watch: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Fifty With Six, Becomes First India To Reach Milestone In WTC Final
Rahane replaced injured Shreyas Iyer in the Test squad and grabbed the opportunity with both hands.
If a Bollywood script writer was asked to write an exciting script for a comeback he would not be able to write one like Ajinkya Rahane is enjoying right now. On Day 3 of the World Test Championship Final at the Kennington Oval, London on Friday, Rahane smashed a six over fine leg to become the first Indian batsman to score a fifty. Chips were down for India as KS Bharat was clean bowled on the second ball of the day. But Rahane along with Shardul Thakur took charge on the Australian bowlers and took's score past 200.
Rahane replaced injured Shreyas Iyer in the Test squad and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Here's how Twitter reacted to Rahane's fifty -
1st Indian to Score 50+ in
CT final - Sachin Tendulkar (2000)
WC final - Virender Sehwag (2003)
T20WC final - Gautam Gambhir (2007)
WTC final - Ajinkya Rahane (2023)*#WTCFinal — ______ (@Shebas_10dulkar) June 9, 2023
So far Ajinkya Rahane has been brilliant in his comeback test match.#WTCFinal2023 https://t.co/tr8ID70T54 — Suraj (@suraj_thoughts) June 9, 2023
Clutch Rahane__ pic.twitter.com/NLjg3t5Ie9 — Jass (@jass__74) June 9, 2023
Rahane redemption _ — Jai _ (@Mr_CupidforEver) June 9, 2023
Bazball might be a good tactic to use while batting in Test cricket in current era
In this game also Head Rahane Jadeja all three played counter attacking innings and took their risk while batting — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) June 9, 2023
Waiting for rahane straight drive__ — VK 18__ (@Tomarv18) June 9, 2023
Ajinkya Rahane 's Cover drive off Cameron Green after he reached another test 50 in #WTCFinal2023 had More Value to it than Flat Track Bullies Gill
Rohit Sharma & #ViratKohli' s useless Centuries KS Bharat didn't deserve to play even County Cricket#INDvsAUS#AjinkyaRahane pic.twitter.com/v9ESEDWink — MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) June 9, 2023
#AjinkyaRahane #WTCFinal2023
Ajinkya Rahane becomes the first Indian batter to register a fifty in the WTC Final.__ pic.twitter.com/AWQDoopqdM — Nilesh_ (@KeshavalaNilesh) June 9, 2023
Rahane...___
Huge respect for you dude! _ — PALAK __ (@YuviReignsGirl) June 9, 2023
Just Pure class & Damn Good cricket _
Ajinkya Rahane, you Beauty.#WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/qVUCQuQdsY — Aditya Yadav (@AdityaY84276209) June 9, 2023
#INDvAUS #AUSvsIND #WTCFinal #AjinkyaRahane
Dravid showing Rahane's Fight to Team pic.twitter.com/Jn2yfsv7qF— g0v!nD $#@_mA (@rishu_1809) June 9, 2023
RAHANE
The Inspiration
Nowhere to a May be 100 in WTC finals
What a player , gutted class #WTC2023Final — Naidu - Bhushan (@Bhushansz) June 9, 2023
#QuickByte: Ajinkya Rahane has capitalized against the pacers whenever they have bowled full (17.6%) or short (5.5%)#INDvAUS #WTC2023Final #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/gQZB1UgzRW — Cricket.com (@weRcricket) June 9, 2023
Welcome Back Ajinkya Rahane in Test Cricket. First Played like a proper T20 Batsman for CSK and now shift his gear for Test Cricket. Good comeback @ajinkyarahane88 __#INDvsAUS #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/R1BaG89e3R — Rajat Agrawal __ (@rajatag16) June 9, 2023
As the Indian batting lineup grappled with the formidable Australian bowling attack, Rahane emerged as the epitome of stability. With the top order faltering, the team sought a reliable anchor to resurrect their hopes of posting a competitive total. Rahane embraced this responsibility and rose to the occasion when it mattered the most.
In a face-off against Pat Cummins, one of the world's top fast bowlers, Rahane displayed his skill and composure. When Cummins delivered a short ball angling down the leg side, Rahane swiftly pivoted and unleashed a powerful pull shot. The ball soared over the long leg boundary and into the stands, announcing Rahane's comeback with a resounding six. This shot not only brought up his half-century but also marked a significant moment in his career, representing his 26th fifty in Test cricket—a testament to his experience and unwavering determination.
Rahane's journey to this milestone was far from easy. After an 18-month gap, he finally regained the opportunity to don the whites. India entrusted him with the crucial task of stabilizing the middle order, choosing him over other talented batsmen like Surya Kumar Yadav. Rahane seized this opportunity with utmost conviction, proving to the selectors that he still possessed abundant contributions to offer the team.
