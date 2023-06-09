Watch: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Fifty With Six, Becomes First India To Reach Milestone In WTC Final

If a Bollywood script writer was asked to write an exciting script for a comeback he would not be able to write one like Ajinkya Rahane is enjoying right now. On Day 3 of the World Test Championship Final at the Kennington Oval, London on Friday, Rahane smashed a six over fine leg to become the first Indian batsman to score a fifty. Chips were down for India as KS Bharat was clean bowled on the second ball of the day. But Rahane along with Shardul Thakur took charge on the Australian bowlers and took's score past 200.

Rahane replaced injured Shreyas Iyer in the Test squad and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Here's how Twitter reacted to Rahane's fifty -

1st Indian to Score 50+ in



CT final - Sachin Tendulkar (2000)

WC final - Virender Sehwag (2003)

T20WC final - Gautam Gambhir (2007)

WTC final - Ajinkya Rahane (2023)*#WTCFinal — ______ (@Shebas_10dulkar) June 9, 2023

So far Ajinkya Rahane has been brilliant in his comeback test match.#WTCFinal2023 https://t.co/tr8ID70T54 — Suraj (@suraj_thoughts) June 9, 2023

Rahane redemption _ — Jai _ (@Mr_CupidforEver) June 9, 2023

Bazball might be a good tactic to use while batting in Test cricket in current era



In this game also Head Rahane Jadeja all three played counter attacking innings and took their risk while batting — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) June 9, 2023

Waiting for rahane straight drive__ — VK 18__ (@Tomarv18) June 9, 2023

Ajinkya Rahane 's Cover drive off Cameron Green after he reached another test 50 in #WTCFinal2023 had More Value to it than Flat Track Bullies Gill

Rohit Sharma & #ViratKohli' s useless Centuries KS Bharat didn't deserve to play even County Cricket#INDvsAUS#AjinkyaRahane pic.twitter.com/v9ESEDWink — MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) June 9, 2023

#AjinkyaRahane #WTCFinal2023

Ajinkya Rahane becomes the first Indian batter to register a fifty in the WTC Final.__ pic.twitter.com/AWQDoopqdM — Nilesh_ (@KeshavalaNilesh) June 9, 2023

Rahane...___

Huge respect for you dude! _ — PALAK __ (@YuviReignsGirl) June 9, 2023

Just Pure class & Damn Good cricket _

Ajinkya Rahane, you Beauty.#WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/qVUCQuQdsY — Aditya Yadav (@AdityaY84276209) June 9, 2023

RAHANE



The Inspiration



Nowhere to a May be 100 in WTC finals



What a player , gutted class #WTC2023Final — Naidu - Bhushan (@Bhushansz) June 9, 2023

Welcome Back Ajinkya Rahane in Test Cricket. First Played like a proper T20 Batsman for CSK and now shift his gear for Test Cricket. Good comeback @ajinkyarahane88 __#INDvsAUS #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/R1BaG89e3R — Rajat Agrawal __ (@rajatag16) June 9, 2023