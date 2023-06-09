topStoriesenglish2619653
NewsCricket
AJINKYA RAHANE

Watch: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Fifty With Six, Becomes First India To Reach Milestone In WTC Final

Rahane replaced injured Shreyas Iyer in the Test squad and grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 04:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Fifty With Six, Becomes First India To Reach Milestone In WTC Final

If a Bollywood script writer was asked to write an exciting script for a comeback he would not be able to write one like Ajinkya Rahane is enjoying right now. On Day 3 of the World Test Championship Final at the Kennington Oval, London on Friday, Rahane smashed a six over fine leg to become the first Indian batsman to score a fifty. Chips were down for India as KS Bharat was clean bowled on the second ball of the day. But Rahane along with Shardul Thakur took charge on the Australian bowlers and took's score past 200.

Also Read: WTC Final: Rishabh Pant Trends On Twitter As KS Bharat Gets Clean Bolwed On 2nd Ball Of Day 3 - Watch

Rahane replaced injured Shreyas Iyer in the Test squad and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Here's how Twitter reacted to Rahane's fifty -

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile