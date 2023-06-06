Team India's Probable Playing XI: Jadeja Over Ashwin, Rohit To Go With 4 Pacers And Bharat As Wicket-Keeper Batsman

The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, is preparing to face the Australian challenge in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023. The highly anticipated match, considered the biggest Test event in the world, will take place at the Kennington Oval ground in London, starting on June 7, 2023. However, before India vs Australia WTC Final, the Indian team is focused on achieving the perfect team balance for this highly awaited event.

The English conditions favour the bowlers, giving them an advantage in matches against any team. The Indian team is also looking for a suitable replacement for Rishabh Pant and must choose between KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeper-batsman. Another decision that needs to be made is whether to include Umesh Yadav or Shardul Thakur as the fifth bowler.

Here is the predicted playing XI for Team India:

Rohit Sharma: As the team captain, Rohit Sharma will lead the team and will be responsible for providing a solid start in the early stages of the innings.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill has been in excellent form over the past seven to eight months, scoring centuries in all formats. He will open the Indian innings alongside captain Rohit Sharma in the WTC 2023 Final.



Cheteshwar Pujara: Cheteshwar Pujara, often referred to as the "Whitewalker" by the Australian team, is one of the most reliable Indian batsmen. Pujara has performed exceptionally well against Australia in the past, and once again, India's number 3 will strive to deliver against the Aussies.



Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli regained his form in September 2022 and ended the nation's wait for his 71st international century. Since then, he has consistently scored centuries and will lead the charge for the team's middle order.



Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane has returned to the team based on his domestic performance and recent IPL heroics. His experience will be valuable in the WTC Final, and his performance will be crucial if India wants to outclass Australia.



KS Bharat: KS Bharat is likely to be chosen over Ishan Kishan as the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman. Kishan is yet to make his Test debut, and the team might prefer not to play him in such a significant event.



Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja has previously won matches for the Indian team with his all-around abilities and is expected to be included in the playing XI for the WTC Final.



Umesh Yadav: After the net session in Oval, Team India is almost certain to play Umesh Yadav in the playing XI as he has looked pretty good in the practice sessions.



Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur is an important member of the Indian team and will strengthen their batting depth. He is equally proficient with both bat and ball, making him an X-factor for India.



Mohammed Shami: In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami is expected to lead the Indian pace attack and will also play in the WTC Final against Australia.



Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj might partner with Shami in the WTC Final against Australia and will be responsible for taking wickets with the new ball.

In recent years, Team India has struggled in ICC knockout matches, which has been a significant factor in their inability to win trophies. Although they have performed well in the league stage of almost every ICC event in recent years, except for the 2021 T20 World Cup, they have failed to break through in the knockout stage, leading to their elimination from the tournaments. The last time the Indian team won an ICC event was in 2013 when they defeated England in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy, led by MS Dhoni.