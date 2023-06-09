topStoriesenglish2619639
WTC Final: Rishabh Pant Trends On Twitter As KS Bharat Gets Clean Bolwed On 2nd Ball Of Day 3 - Watch

Bharat replaced Rishabh Pant in the Indian Test team as the latter is recovering from injuries suffered in a car crash.

WTC Final: Rishabh Pant Trends On Twitter As KS Bharat Gets Clean Bolwed On 2nd Ball Of Day 3 - Watch

Team India is in deep trouble in the final of the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Kennington Oval, London as after conceding 469 in the first innings they are being reduced to 158 for six as India's wicket-keeper batsman KS Bharat was dismissed on the second ball of the day. Bharat was clean-bowled by Scott Boland. Australia got off to a fantastic start as Boland delivered a superb ball on a good length, angling back into the right-handed batsman. Bharat attempted to defend while being only half-forward, bringing his bat down at an angle, and creating a small gap between his bat and pad. The ball cunningly exploits this gap, sneaking through and crashing into the top of the middle stump.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bharat replaced Rishabh Pant in the Indian Test team as the latter is recovering from injuries suffered in a car crash. As soon as Bharat got out Rishabh Pant started trending on Twitter. Before the start of the match, “Rishabh Pant is a massive loss. He is an out-and-out match-winner for India, and he will be badly missed. Having said that, I think KS Bharat will be playing in the final because this selection is indicative of Rahul Dravid’s mindset. I wish him well because his contribution will be important for India,” Ganguly said.

