WTC Final: Rishabh Pant Trends On Twitter As KS Bharat Gets Clean Bolwed On 2nd Ball Of Day 3 - Watch

Team India is in deep trouble in the final of the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Kennington Oval, London as after conceding 469 in the first innings they are being reduced to 158 for six as India's wicket-keeper batsman KS Bharat was dismissed on the second ball of the day. Bharat was clean-bowled by Scott Boland. Australia got off to a fantastic start as Boland delivered a superb ball on a good length, angling back into the right-handed batsman. Bharat attempted to defend while being only half-forward, bringing his bat down at an angle, and creating a small gap between his bat and pad. The ball cunningly exploits this gap, sneaking through and crashing into the top of the middle stump.

Ks Bharat scored 5 runs in first inning in WTC Final whereas Rishabh Pant scored 4 runs in first inning in WTC FINAL but but his sympathy,pr like vikrand Gupta be like beasttttt kiper of India#RishabhPant #ksbharat#WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/XlntHYcu1b — GODFATHER (@TH8GODFATHER) June 9, 2023

That Straight Drive from Rishabh Pant _ https://t.co/q5yAiX5fpx — Rowan __ (@JustLikeGon) June 9, 2023

Is this Bharat's last appearance in test cricket? He has many chances but he hasn't performed well. There will be a huge gap in test cricket after the WTC Final. And maybe Rishabh Pant could come in between. Bharat will be quite disappointed. #WTCFinal #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/iTquyLlR6V — Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) June 9, 2023

Unpopular Opinion: India NEEDS a solid wicket-keeper batsman

With Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan out due to injuries & KS Bharat has been a complete disappointment so far!



Could consider Saha? Samson? Or groom someone?#WTCFinal2023 #WTCFinal #BCCI #Rahane # — Kanak Thacker (@KanakThacker) June 9, 2023

We don't have a proper WK battter for Rishabh Pant in a country where 1.4Billion people lives.



Pathetic state of BCCI, Poor from KS Bharat _ pic.twitter.com/5VDcxfhuui — _ (@balltamperrer) June 9, 2023

Kl Rahul and Rishabh Pant would have scored more runs with one leg than Dotman Pill and KS Bharat.#WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/JYY2ewe2Rb — Lordgod_ (@LordGod188) June 9, 2023

Rishabh Pant has 4 hundreds from 19 Tests in Australia, South Africa, England

Miss U Champ #WTCFinal2023 #pant #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/b7uACB8EIi — Hashim (@hashim_rebel) June 9, 2023

Dhoni was never orthodox, something like Rishabh Pant imo, (not as much as reverse sweeping Anderson) that helped counter swing better tbh. The defence to swing is always a risky one. If not orthodox, the cuts and the pulls are tbh better. Thats why it was better for him. https://t.co/IHtbxncudP — Gautam Anil Kunneth__ (@kunneth_1508) June 9, 2023

Bharat replaced Rishabh Pant in the Indian Test team as the latter is recovering from injuries suffered in a car crash. As soon as Bharat got out Rishabh Pant started trending on Twitter. Before the start of the match, “Rishabh Pant is a massive loss. He is an out-and-out match-winner for India, and he will be badly missed. Having said that, I think KS Bharat will be playing in the final because this selection is indicative of Rahul Dravid’s mindset. I wish him well because his contribution will be important for India,” Ganguly said.