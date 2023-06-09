Watch: Shardul Thakur Hit Twice By Pat Cummins' Fiery Deliveries, Video Goes Viral

The World Test Championship Final's climax witnessed an unexpected showdown between Australia captain Pat Cummins and India's Shardul Thakur on Day 3 at the Oval. Australia gained an early advantage in the first over of the day when Scott Boland dismissed KS Bharat on the second ball. Bharat, attempting a defensive push, failed to connect with the ball and lost his wicket. Shardul Thakur then came to bat at number 8 in a challenging situation. Pat Cummins tested Shardul with disciplined bowling, delivering precise lines and lengths. Unfazed by the challenge, Cummins struck Shardul's forearm with consecutive short-pitched deliveries. Although Shardul received medical treatment, he refused to back down and fought valiantly in this crucial clash.

On Day 2 of the World Test Championship final, Australia maintained their dominant position at The Oval. They posted a formidable total of 469 runs in their first innings, courtesy of Travis Head's remarkable 163, Steve Smith's 121 (his 31st Test hundred), and Alex Carey's quick cameo of 48.

Australia's formidable bowling attack utilized the pitch's fuller deliveries and bounce to great effect, reducing India to 151/5 in 38 overs by the end of the day's play. With a lead of 318 runs, Australia's bowlers, with each taking a wicket, kept India's top four batsmen from reaching the 15-run mark.

Despite the challenging circumstances, a resilient 71-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja provided some stability for India. However, Nathan Lyon dismissed Jadeja just 15 minutes before stumps, further asserting Australia's dominance in the match. Day two witnessed a total of 12 wickets falling, in contrast to the mere three wickets taken on the first day.