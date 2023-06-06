WTC Final IND vs AUS Weather Report From Oval: What To Expect From Kennington Oval, London Weather?

The WTC final in 2021 was interrupted by rain in England. Will it happen again this time? Let's check the weather forecast for London leading up to the WTC Final 2023. During the second test match of the Border Gavaskar series in February 2023, Virat Kohli had a conversation with David Warner and Usman Khawaja from Australia. In the next 24 hours, the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 will commence at The Oval in London. Both India and Australia have high hopes of winning the ICC Test mace in this summit clash. However, for any team to emerge as the winner, it is crucial that the game is not washed out by rain and that enough overs are played. Inclement weather also disrupted the previous WTC final in 2021.

Let's take a look at the weather forecast for each day of the match from June 7th to June 11th, as well as the reserve day, June 12th.

Day 1 (June 7th): According to accuweather.com, the weather on the first day, when the big match kicks off, will be "Mostly sunny and delightful." There will be a cloud cover of approximately 22%, but the chances of precipitation are only 1%. The temperature will reach a pleasant maximum of 21 degrees Celsius.

Day 2 (June 8th): The weather on the second day will remain similar to the first, with the temperature staying the same. The cloud cover will increase slightly to 25%, but the chances of precipitation will remain at 1%.

Day 3 (June 9th): The weather on the third day will be identical to the second, except that the temperature will reach a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius. The cloud cover will remain at 25%, and the chances of precipitation will still be at 1%.

Day 4 (June 10th): The weather is predicted to be a mix of sun and showers on the fourth day. Accuweather.com states, "Warm and humid with periods of clouds and sun; a few showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon." With the temperature rising to 26 degrees Celsius, there will be around 2.5 mm of rain, with a 65% probability of precipitation.

Day 5 (June 11th): Although only 1.4 mm of rain is predicted for the fifth day, the weather will remain "mostly cloudy and warm" with some rain in the afternoon. There is a 65% chance of precipitation, and cloud cover is expected to be 85%.

Reserve Day (June 12th): The forecast for the reserve day predicts approximately 1.0 mm of rain with a cloud cover of 54% and a 57% probability of precipitation.

The reserve day will be utilized if the daily requirements for the Test match, which include 6 hours of game time and 90 overs, cannot be met due to weather conditions on any of the five days. In such a scenario, the extra time on the reserve day will be used to meet these requirements.