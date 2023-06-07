WTC Final, India Vs Australia LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch World Test Championship Final Online and On TV

The Rohit Sharma-led India will be desperate to break their barren run in International Cricket Council (ICC) events and win the coveted ‘mace’ when they face Pat Cummins` formidable Australia in the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Kennington Oval, in London on Wednesday. Undoubtedly, India’s team has been the most consistent one over the past two WTC cycles. They have also managed to reach knockout phases of major white-ball tournaments over the last 10 years but a trophy has eluded them.

On the other hand, Australia will be looking to add to their enviable collection of world titles after missing a spot in the WTC final last cycle. As far as the competition between the two sides is concerned, India have dominated Australia in the recent past. They have won their last four Test series against Australia – two at home and two away – all by 2-1 margins.

Once again, eyes will be on India skipper Rohit Sharma, who is coming from an ordinary form in IPL 2023 and will certainly have that pressure to lead from the front with the bat. However, a day before the start of the ‘Ultimate Test’, the 36-year-old was hit on the left thumb while batting in the nets. Rohit, who was taking throwdowns, was seen holding his left thumb following a hit in the nets but he did not appear to be in pain or a lot of discomfort.

According to reports, the Indian captain did not bat after getting hit but it was just a precautionary measure and there is nothing much to worry about. India will need a good start from Rohit, who had a successful England tour as an opener in 2021. His opening partner Shubhman Gill is in red-hot form and will look to continue the purple patch of his career. Though, his technique will also get tested in tough English conditions.

All In Readiness for the #WTC23#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ep10vb2aj5 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2023

Here are all the details of India vs Australia WTC Final…

When is the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia taking place?

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia will start on Wednesday, June 7.

Where is the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia taking place?

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia will be held at the Kennington Oval Stadium in London.

When will World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia start?

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia will get underway at 3pm IST. The toss will take place at 230pm IST.

How can I watch World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia LIVE in India?

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia will be broadcast LIVE in India on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch livestreaming of World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia in India?

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia livestreams on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs Australia WTC Final Predicted Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon