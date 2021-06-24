हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Test Championship Final

WTC Final: MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli debate ignites on Twitter after another India loss

The famed Indian batting collapsed twice in the match, and the bowlers weren’t as impressive as compared to the Kiwis. After the loss, Kohli’s leadership came under the scanner once again. The fans did not shy away from igniting the MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli debate.

WTC Final: MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli debate ignites on Twitter after another India loss
MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli captaincy debate reignited after India's loss to New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian cricket team succumbed to another disappointing loss in an International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament after New Zealand defeated Virat Kohli’s side by eight wickets in the World Test Championship Final in Southampton on Wednesday (June 23). The defeat coincidentally came on a day when MS Dhoni had become the first captain to win three ICC titles – T20, 50-over World Cup and Champions Trophy – back in 2013.

The famed Indian batting collapsed twice in the match, and the bowlers weren’t as impressive as compared to the Kiwis. After the loss, Kohli’s leadership came under the scanner once again. The fans did not shy away from igniting the MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli debate. For the records, MS Dhoni lead India to four ICC finals, and won three of them.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

 

 

 

As far as the ICC tournaments are concerned, India have made the final 10 times in the past and emerged victorious on four occasions. The next ICC assignment for the team will be the T20 World Cup, slated to be held in India in October.

The international cricket governing body dedicated a post to the former India skipper Dhoni on Wednesday, highlighting his accomplishment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The Chennai Super Kings skipper achieved this feat on this day eight years ago, when he led the Indian unit to a thrilling five-run win over England in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy in Birmingham, a contest which was affected by rain.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
World Test Championship FinalVirat KohliMS Dhoni
Next
Story

WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane dismissal sends Indian fan from ‘ecstasy to agony’, see hilarious pics

Must Watch

PT7M39S

14 political leaders from J&K to attend all-party meeting with PM Modi today