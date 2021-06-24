WTC Final: MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli debate ignites on Twitter after another India loss

The Indian cricket team succumbed to another disappointing loss in an International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament after New Zealand defeated Virat Kohli’s side by eight wickets in the World Test Championship Final in Southampton on Wednesday (June 23). The defeat coincidentally came on a day when MS Dhoni had become the first captain to win three ICC titles – T20, 50-over World Cup and Champions Trophy – back in 2013.

The famed Indian batting collapsed twice in the match, and the bowlers weren’t as impressive as compared to the Kiwis. After the loss, Kohli’s leadership came under the scanner once again. The fans did not shy away from igniting the MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli debate. For the records, MS Dhoni lead India to four ICC finals, and won three of them.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

India in 10 ICC finals: Under Dhoni's captaincy - Won 3 (out of 4 finals) All other captains - Won 1 (out of 6 finals)#WTC2021Final — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 23, 2021

As far as the ICC tournaments are concerned, India have made the final 10 times in the past and emerged victorious on four occasions. The next ICC assignment for the team will be the T20 World Cup, slated to be held in India in October.

The international cricket governing body dedicated a post to the former India skipper Dhoni on Wednesday, highlighting his accomplishment.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper achieved this feat on this day eight years ago, when he led the Indian unit to a thrilling five-run win over England in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy in Birmingham, a contest which was affected by rain.