WTC Final: Rishabh Pant displays muscle power, lifts and rotates Team India's analyst in gym - WATCH

After leaving fans amazed with his Spiderman tactics, Rishabh Pant has now come up with a new video, in which the wicketkeeper-batsman can be seen showcasing his muscle power.

A result of that was seen in his latest video, which was shared by Pant himself on his Instagram story. In the video, the left-handed batsman can be seen lifting India's performance analyst, Hariprasad Mohan upside down, a common sight in the wrestling ring.

Here is the video:

Pant also gave fans a glimpse from his workout regime, where the young wicket-keeper can be seen toiling aggressively in the gym.

"Make every day count," the 23-year-old wrote in caption.

After an amazing outing in the series Down Under, where Pant emerged as the third leading run-scorer in the Test series, the wicket-kepper has maintained his supreme run. The 23-year-old stood third in the list of highest run-scorers, behind English skipper Joe Root (368 runs) and teammate Rohit Sharma (345 runs) in the following four-match series against England at home.

Pant in the tournamet amassed 270 runs from six innings, batting at an average of 54. He also completed his maiden Test century at home.

The Roorkee-based cricketer was last seen in action during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) and will now be an integral part of Virat Kohli's team in England, where fans would hope for a similar show from the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman.