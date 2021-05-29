WTC Final: Ravindra Jadeja teases fans with Team India's retro jumper, Wasim Jaffer responds with THIS meme

India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday posted picture of the retro jumper India players will wear during World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

"Rewind to 90's #lovingit #india," tweeted the all-rounder along with a picture of himself donning the jersey.

The sleeveless sweater that Jadeja is seen wearing has no logo of any sponsor understandably since the World Test Championship final is an International Cricket Council (ICC) event and an individual team's sponsor cannot be displayed.

There is a small Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) logo on the left-hand side at breast-pocket level while on the right side is the ICC World Test Championship logo.

The retro design to which Jadeja is referring to comprises two stripes around the neck.

The current India team's jumper doesn't have stripes. The WTC jumper doesn't have the sponsor's name. Instead, it has India emblazoned in bold letters.

Wasim Jaffer loves it!

Former India Test player Wasim Jaffer, who has been an avid social media user, was quick to react to Jadeja's post. The 43-year-old took to Twitter and used a reference by popular Bollywood actor Anil Kumar to compliment the cricketer.

Here is what he tweeted:

When is the WTC final between India and New Zealand?

The India squad, led by Virat Kohli, is set to leave for England on June 2 in a charter flight from Mumbai. The players will undergo a 10-day quarantine on arrival in Southampton ahead of the WTC final.