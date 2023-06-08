topStoriesenglish2619242
WTC Final: 'Sheer Brilliance From Steve Smith,' Indian Fans Pay Respect To Australia Batter For 31st Test Century

WTC Final: Steve Smith scored his 31st Test century against Team India in London at the Oval.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 03:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Australia batter Steve Smith once again showed his class as he smashed his seventh ton in England and ninth one against India at the World Test Championship final (WTC) 2023 taking place at the Oval, London. Walking in to bat on Day 1 of the Test match, Australia were in a tricky spot with Smith and Travis Head both new to the crease after losing wickets of David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne in the earlier sessions.

Both Aussie batters kept their cool as Head scored his ton on Day 1 whereas Smith continued his innings on 95 on Day 2 and completed his 31st Test ton with back-to-back boundaries against Mohammed Siraj. Fans could not keep calm but praise the classy right-hander on social media after his sensational knock against India on a neutral venue.

Checkout the reactions here:

(more to follow)

