WTC Final: 'Sheer Brilliance From Steve Smith,' Indian Fans Pay Respect To Australia Batter For 31st Test Century

Australia batter Steve Smith once again showed his class as he smashed his seventh ton in England and ninth one against India at the World Test Championship final (WTC) 2023 taking place at the Oval, London. Walking in to bat on Day 1 of the Test match, Australia were in a tricky spot with Smith and Travis Head both new to the crease after losing wickets of David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne in the earlier sessions.

Both Aussie batters kept their cool as Head scored his ton on Day 1 whereas Smith continued his innings on 95 on Day 2 and completed his 31st Test ton with back-to-back boundaries against Mohammed Siraj. Fans could not keep calm but praise the classy right-hander on social media after his sensational knock against India on a neutral venue.

Checkout the reactions here:

When the lights are brightest,

Pressure is highest,

Crowds are the loudest,

The best will arrive,

The strongest will survive,

The greatest will thrive.



Steven Peter Devereux Smith pic.twitter.com/lhsJPuk0NX — Y. (@CSKYash_) June 8, 2023

& the number 31 hassss arriveddddddddd in styleeeeeeeeee.



The modern don deliveries once again at the biggest, toughest, & most extreme conditions.



All hail the STEVEN PETER DEVEREUX SMITH. .#SteveSmith#WTCFinal2023#WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/HRLEFNpOQW June 8, 2023

Who's cutting onions



Don Smith has just unleashed his greatness once again! What a bloody legend



An emotional rollercoaster of resilience, grit, and sheer brilliance as he smashes his 31st Test century

We love you all#INDvAUS #WTC2023Final #WTC2023 #SteveSmith #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/L4Dk0B6vrJ — paRaY_YasiR (@ParayYasir2) June 8, 2023

Steve Smith with an awesome century in the WTC Final



Take a bow pic.twitter.com/xIz8Z6I06F — Bakri Player (@cric_nerd2) June 8, 2023

Greatest white ball batsman of cricket - Virat kohli



Greatest Test batsman - Steve Smith



There should be no debate pic.twitter.com/pkGlnVNzZ6 — M. (@IconicKohIi) June 8, 2023

31st Test Hundred for the ultimate player in Test cricket.



Steve Smith has showed his class and gritty attitude on the big stage, What a player, one to remember in his life. pic.twitter.com/biDq5DM5U5 June 8, 2023

HUNDRED BY STEVEN SMITH IN THE WTC FINAL...!!



The GOAT has stepped up in yet another knockout match. Unbelievable consistency in big matches, his 31st Test ton. Take a bow, Smith. pic.twitter.com/JaqwiZbs7L — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 8, 2023

(more to follow)