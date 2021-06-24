हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

WTC Final: Virat Kohli lifts 'spirit of the game', photo of Indian skipper hugging Kane Williamson breaks internet

India skipper Virat Kohli failed to lift yet another ICC title after losing the World Test Championship final against New Zealand by eight wickets in Southampton on Wednesday night. 

WTC Final: Virat Kohli lifts &#039;spirit of the game&#039;, photo of Indian skipper hugging Kane Williamson breaks internet
Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson share hugs after WTC Final

India skipper Virat Kohli failed to lift yet another ICC title after losing the World Test Championship final against New Zealand by eight wickets in Southampton on Wednesday night. Chasing a paltry 139-run target on the Reserve Day of the World Test Championship final, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson along with senior batsman Ross Taylor guided their side to a comfortable win.

Kohli, who is known for his aggressive nature, was seen in a rather soft avatar as the Indian skipper exchanged hugs with his counterpart. The moment soon broke the internet and many took to social media to laud the spirit of the game displayed by the Indian captain.

Bengal cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary also reacted to the moment and wrote: "Picture of the day four me" and branded Williamson as "a hallmark of a gentleman of a cricketer". Here are a few tweets:

Meanwhile, a day after losing the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday congratulated the Kiwis.

Reacting to the result, Shastri in a tweet wrote: "Better team won in the conditions. Deserved winners after the longest wait for a World Title. Classic example of Big things don't come easy. Well played, New Zealand. Respect."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Virat KohliKane WilliamsonICC World Test Championship
Next
Story

'Classic example of Big things don't come easy': Ravi Shastri after WTC Final defeat

Must Watch

PT8M4S

All party meet with PM Modi underway regarding Jammu-Kashmir issue at PM Residence