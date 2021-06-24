WTC Final: Virat Kohli lifts 'spirit of the game', photo of Indian skipper hugging Kane Williamson breaks internet

India skipper Virat Kohli failed to lift yet another ICC title after losing the World Test Championship final against New Zealand by eight wickets in Southampton on Wednesday night. Chasing a paltry 139-run target on the Reserve Day of the World Test Championship final, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson along with senior batsman Ross Taylor guided their side to a comfortable win.

Kohli, who is known for his aggressive nature, was seen in a rather soft avatar as the Indian skipper exchanged hugs with his counterpart. The moment soon broke the internet and many took to social media to laud the spirit of the game displayed by the Indian captain.

Bengal cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary also reacted to the moment and wrote: "Picture of the day four me" and branded Williamson as "a hallmark of a gentleman of a cricketer". Here are a few tweets:

Meanwhile, a day after losing the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday congratulated the Kiwis.

Reacting to the result, Shastri in a tweet wrote: "Better team won in the conditions. Deserved winners after the longest wait for a World Title. Classic example of Big things don't come easy. Well played, New Zealand. Respect."