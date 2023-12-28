trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703858
How Does WTC Points Table Read After Team India's Defeat?

The defeat against South Africa has affected India's standing, dropping them to the fifth position.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 09:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
At SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa delivered a masterclass performance against India in the 1st Test of the India tour of South Africa, 2023-24. The Proteas emerged victorious, crushing India by an innings and 32 runs. India's batting lineup faced a stern challenge from the South African bowlers. Despite a century from Rahul (101), the team managed only 245 runs. Rabada showcased his prowess with a five-wicket haul, well-supported by Nandre Burger and Marco Jansen.

South Africa's response was emphatic. Elgar's remarkable 185 and Jansen's unbeaten 84 powered them to a formidable total of 408. Bumrah led the Indian bowling attack with four crucial wickets, but it wasn't enough to contain the Proteas. Facing a significant deficit, India's second innings fell short as they managed only 131 runs. Kohli fought valiantly with 76, but Nandre Burger's four-wicket haul, along with contributions from Rabada and Marco Jansen, sealed India's fate.

World Test Championship Points Table 2023-25 Takes Shape

The defeat has serious implications for India in the ongoing World Test Championship. Let's take a closer look at the points table:

  • South Africa (100%, 12 Matches, 1 Series Win): The Proteas sit comfortably at the top, having dominated India in this series.
  • Pakistan (61.11%, 22 Matches, 2 Series Wins): Despite a recent loss, Pakistan holds a strong position in the rankings.
  • New Zealand and Bangladesh (50%, 12 Matches, 1 Series Win Each): Both teams share the third spot, showcasing their consistency.
  • India (44.44%, 16 Matches, 1 Series Win): The defeat against South Africa has affected India's standing, dropping them to the fifth position.
  • Australia (41.67%, 30 Matches, 3 Series Wins): Australia faces a challenge to climb higher after a mixed performance.

The Road Ahead for Team India

As Team India licks its wounds, the focus shifts to the upcoming matches. With the World Test Championship at a crucial juncture, every match becomes a potential game-changer. Captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will need to strategize and regroup to bounce back in the remaining matches of the series.

