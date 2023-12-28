At SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa delivered a masterclass performance against India in the 1st Test of the India tour of South Africa, 2023-24. The Proteas emerged victorious, crushing India by an innings and 32 runs. India's batting lineup faced a stern challenge from the South African bowlers. Despite a century from Rahul (101), the team managed only 245 runs. Rabada showcased his prowess with a five-wicket haul, well-supported by Nandre Burger and Marco Jansen.

India slips down to 5th in the WTC points table....!!!! pic.twitter.com/mIFrnHYlxa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 28, 2023

South Africa's response was emphatic. Elgar's remarkable 185 and Jansen's unbeaten 84 powered them to a formidable total of 408. Bumrah led the Indian bowling attack with four crucial wickets, but it wasn't enough to contain the Proteas. Facing a significant deficit, India's second innings fell short as they managed only 131 runs. Kohli fought valiantly with 76, but Nandre Burger's four-wicket haul, along with contributions from Rabada and Marco Jansen, sealed India's fate.

World Test Championship Points Table 2023-25 Takes Shape

The defeat has serious implications for India in the ongoing World Test Championship. Let's take a closer look at the points table:

South Africa (100%, 12 Matches, 1 Series Win): The Proteas sit comfortably at the top, having dominated India in this series.

Pakistan (61.11%, 22 Matches, 2 Series Wins): Despite a recent loss, Pakistan holds a strong position in the rankings.

New Zealand and Bangladesh (50%, 12 Matches, 1 Series Win Each): Both teams share the third spot, showcasing their consistency.

India (44.44%, 16 Matches, 1 Series Win): The defeat against South Africa has affected India's standing, dropping them to the fifth position.

Australia (41.67%, 30 Matches, 3 Series Wins): Australia faces a challenge to climb higher after a mixed performance.

The Road Ahead for Team India

As Team India licks its wounds, the focus shifts to the upcoming matches. With the World Test Championship at a crucial juncture, every match becomes a potential game-changer. Captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will need to strategize and regroup to bounce back in the remaining matches of the series.