In a resounding display of dominance, India clinched a thrilling victory against England in the fifth Test at Dharamsala, propelling them to extend their lead at the top of the World Test Championships (WTC) 2023-25 points table. After a setback in the first Test of the series, the Indian team showcased exceptional resilience, securing wins in all remaining four matches to tally an impressive six Test victories in this cycle of the WTC.

Ashwin’s Masterclass Sets the Tone

Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his 100th Test, emerged as the star performer, orchestrating India’s triumph with a stellar display of spin bowling prowess. His nine-wicket haul, including a remarkable five-wicket haul in the second innings, not only propelled India to victory but also etched his name in the annals of Indian cricket history. Surpassing Anil Kumble's record, Ashwin's 36th five-wicket haul exemplified his enduring excellence on the cricketing stage.

Rohit Sharma Leads from the Front

Despite skipper Rohit Sharma's absence due to a stiff back, India's batting line-up stood tall, with Sharma and Shubman Gill contributing crucial centuries to bolster India's formidable first-innings lead. Sharma’s astute leadership and the team's collective resilience were instrumental in scripting a memorable triumph on home soil.

WTC Points Table: India Extends Lead

With this commanding victory, India not only reaffirmed their dominance in the WTC but also solidified their position at the top of the points table. Their points percentage surged from 64.5 to an impressive 68.51, showcasing their consistency and mettle in the longest format of the game. Meanwhile, England's struggles persist as they languish in eighth place, with their hopes of WTC Final qualification dwindling.

Looking Ahead

As India savors the sweet taste of success, they now turn their focus towards upcoming challenges, hosting Bangladesh and New Zealand in a series of five Tests later this year. With eyes firmly set on WTC glory, India aims to maintain their momentum and continue their march towards cricketing supremacy.