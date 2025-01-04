‘Yeh Faaltu Ke Cheeze Shobha Nahi Dete’: Rohit Sharma’s Blunt Remark On Bumrah- Konstas Verbal Spat During Sydney Test

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma opened up on Jasprit Bumrah-Sam Konstas' heated exchange of words during the first day of the Sydney Test. Earlier, the young Australian batter attacked Jasprit Bumrah in the MCG Test. Ever since then, the duo have been sharing an intense rivalry. Bumrah even got his revenge in the 2nd innings when he cleaned up Konstas.

Talking about the ongoing Sydney Test, once again Bumrah was involved in a heated exchange of words during the last over of Day 1. It all transpired when Australian batter Usman Khawaja halted Bumrah's delivery as he was not ready to face the ball. Out of nowhere, Konstas who was standing at the non-strikers’ end intervened, asking Bumrah to stop. The on-field umpire immediately came in to tackle the situation and separated the players.

"Our boys, till they're calm, will remain calm. If you keep poking them, not everyone is going to remain calm. Cricket khelo, yeh faaltu ke cheeze, bol bachchan karna, shobha nahi dete (Play cricket and these meaningless stuff and unnecessary banter doesn't suit you.) Our boys are classy. We focus on what our job is and work towards it," said Rohit.

"The way he (Bumrah) sets standards with the ball, he is absolute class. When I saw him for the first time in 2013, his graph has gone really high ever since and has gone from strength to strength," said Rohit.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.