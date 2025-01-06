In the aftermath of India's 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss to Australia, Yograj Singh, former cricketer and father of Yuvraj Singh, offered sharp insights into the Indian team's struggles. Yograj highlighted Virat Kohli's recurring off-stump woes and advocated for a man-management approach, emphasizing head coach Gautam Gambhir's pivotal role in reviving the team's morale and performance.

Kohli's Off-Stump Struggles

Virat Kohli, widely regarded as one of the greatest modern-day cricketers, endured a dismal series, amassing only 190 runs across five Tests. He fell victim to the same flaw—chasing deliveries outside off-stump—eight times. Yograj was quick to point out that Kohli’s technical vulnerability needed urgent attention.

"Virat repeatedly got out playing his favorite shot, the right-hand push. While effective on Indian pitches, this shot becomes a liability on bouncier tracks," Yograj remarked. "Someone should have guided him to either play straight or leave those deliveries. It's a glaring example of where man-management transcends traditional coaching."

A Call for Man-Management

Yograj's critique extended beyond Kohli, addressing the broader issue of India's preparation and coaching strategy. He asserted that players of Kohli and Rohit Sharma's caliber do not require conventional coaching but rather guidance that caters to their mental and emotional well-being.

"Every great player encounters slumps," Yograj explained. "What they need is reassurance. Someone must step up and say, 'Virat, it happens. You'll bounce back.' That's the essence of effective man-management—identifying mental blocks and helping players overcome them."

Gautam Gambhir's Role as Head Coach

Praising Gambhir's cricketing acumen, Yograj emphasized his potential to steer the team forward while cautioning about the need for a balanced approach. "Gambhir is a brilliant mind who isn't afraid to call out mistakes. However, he must also foster a nurturing environment, especially for younger players," Yograj said.

The father of India's World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh advocated for tailored guidance for both senior and emerging players. "Young bowlers like Mohammed Siraj need someone to mentor them through tough phases. The same applies to seasoned players like Rohit and Kohli. It’s about striking a balance between critique and encouragement," he added.

India's WTC Hopes Dashed

The series concluded with India succumbing to a six-wicket defeat in the Sydney Test, a result that dashed their hopes of making the 2025 World Test Championship final. While Australia prepares to face South Africa at Lord’s, India is left to reassess its strategies.

Technical Fixes and Tactical Adjustments

For Kohli, a technical adjustment to address his vulnerability outside off-stump is paramount. But as Yograj highlighted, the bigger battle may lie within. "Recognizing a technical flaw is only half the battle. What’s crucial is helping the player rebuild their confidence," he said.