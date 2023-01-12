'Your words...': Prithvi Shaw sends message to BCCI secretary Jay Shah after record triple ton in Ranji Trophy

Prithvi Shaw struck a brilliant triple hundred in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 clash vs Assam and started to trend everywhere on social media. Shaw has been on the decline since getting dropped from Team India's squad two years ago. He last played a match for India in July 2021, a T20I vs Sri Lanka. Shaw, despite some good show in the domestic circuit, continues to be ignored by the BCCI selectors. But now he has certainly made headlines thanks to his brilliant show with the bat in Ranji Trophy. He was having poor outings in the tournament untill the match vs Assam.

Shaw scored 379 off just 383 balls to record the second-highest score ever in Ranji Trophy history and the highest individual score for Mumbai, going past former batter Sanjay Manjrekar's record. That was enough to turn Shaw into headlines. After he started to trend, BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted in his praise: "Another entry into the record books! What an extraordinary inning @PrithviShaw! Congratulations on hitting the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time. A talent with immense potential. Super proud! @BCCIdomestic."

This was a big praise for Shaw, who is looking to make a comeback to nationak colours. Shaw took the opportunity to thank Shah and promised him that he will continue to work hard.

He tweeted: "Thank you so much @JayShah sir. Your words of encouragement means a lot. Will keep working hard."

Thank you so much @JayShah sir. Your words of encouragement means a lot. Will keep working hard. https://t.co/RoDw5FbUEV — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) January 11, 2023

This exchange of words between Shaw and Shah is good news for fans of the cricketers. Shah's tweet for Shaw means he is recognising the hard work and patience of the opening batter, who was once hailed as the next Sachin Tendulkar of Indian cricket. Shaw has been on the sidelines since getting dropped after the first Test on the tour of Australia in 2020-21. But now with runs in his bag, he aims to make a strong comeback into the national side.