Captain Cool Loses His Cool: MS Dhoni's Temper Flares As Video Of Poor Fielding Effort By Maheesh Theekshana Goes Viral - Watch

In Match No. 41 of IPL 2023, the Chennai Super Kings suffered their fourth defeat of the season in a last-ball thriller against Punjab Kings, who chased down the target of 201 runs to win by four wickets. The win took PBKS to the fifth position on the points table with 10 points in nine matches. Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza scored the winning runs off the final ball of the match.

During the match, CSK captain MS Dhoni lost his cool at Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana after a fielding blunder. In the 16th over, Theekshana misjudged a ball that hit Liam Livingstone's shoulders and ran away for a four. Theekshana had dived forward, assuming it was a catch. Both Dhoni and CSK head coach Stephen Fleming were visibly angry and expressed their frustration on the ground, which is rare for them. Fleming was seen taking off his hat in anger, while Dhoni was seen scolding Theekshana.

Dhoni's team suffered their second consecutive loss in IPL 2023, but they remain in the fourth position on the points table. The loss to PBKS was their fifth defeat in nine matches. Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS, on the other hand, secured their fifth win of the season with the last-ball victory. The win pushed them up to fifth place in the points table, with 10 points.

CSK has struggled with consistency this season, but they are known for making a strong comeback in the second half of the tournament. Despite losing four matches, their net run rate is positive, which keeps them in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs. With six matches left in the league stage, CSK will look to bounce back and secure their spot in the playoffs.