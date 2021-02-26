Yusuf Pathan retires: Irfan leaves heart-warming message for brother, find out

Moments after Yusuf Pathan hanged his boots from cricket, his brother Irfan left a heartwarming message for the all-rounder. Yusuf, who featured for India in 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is, took to Twitter to confirm the development.

Responding back to Yusuf's tweet, his brother congratulated the all-rounder and said bowlers used to dread bowling to you. "You have been a champion player Lala. Bowlers use to fear bowling to you," Irfan wrote in his tweet.

In the only T20I match during India’s tour to Sri Lanka back in 2008-09, the Pathan brothers combined to play a magnificient knock, helping their side tumble the opposition. Chasing a stiff 172 against Sri Lanka, the Indian batting line-up failed to prove their mettle and were found reeling at 115/7.

With 57 required in 29 deliveries and three wickets in hand, both Yusuf and Irfan wreaked havoc on the opposition ranks as India finished the contest with four balls remaining in the contest. Yusuf in that contest scored 22 from 10 deliveries, while his younger brother Irfan smashed 33 off 16 balls.

Yusuf made his international debut against Pakistan in the finale of the inaugural edition of the T20I World Cup in 2007 and went on to be a regular face in the shortest format of the game.

Yusuf played for Baroda in domestic cricket throughout his career and kicked-off his Indian Premier League journey with Rajasthan Royals before switching to Kolkata Knight Riders. He made 174 appearances in the lucrative T20-league and his 37-ball century in the against Mumbai Indians in 2010 still stands as the second-fastest in the history of the tournament.

The explosive all-rounder last featured in IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad back in 2019 but was not retained by the franchise for the previous edition played in UAE.