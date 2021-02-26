हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Yusuf Pathan made his international debut against Pakistan in the finale of the inaugural edition of the T20I World Cup in 2007 and went on to be a regular face in the shortest format of the game. The swash-buckling all-rounder featured in 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India.  

Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Yusuf Pathan on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. (Twitter/iamyusufpathan)

Yusuf Pathan on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old took to Twitter to confirm this development and released a statement in this regard. Incidentally, Pathan's retirement comes on the same day as Vinay Kumar. The Karnataka pacer also announced his retirement from the sport earlier on Friday.  

Pathan made his international debut against Pakistan in the finale of the inaugural edition of the T20I World Cup in 2007 and went on to be a regular face in the shortest format of the game. The swash-buckling all-rounder, who had the ability to single-handedly take the game away from the opposition, went on to feature in 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India.   

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yusuf Pathan
Next
Story

IPL 2021: BCCI looking at multiple cities to host season 14

Must Watch

PT18M4S

West Bengal: Who will listen to Kolkata's hand rickshaw pullers?