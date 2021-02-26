Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Yusuf Pathan on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old took to Twitter to confirm this development and released a statement in this regard. Incidentally, Pathan's retirement comes on the same day as Vinay Kumar. The Karnataka pacer also announced his retirement from the sport earlier on Friday.

Pathan made his international debut against Pakistan in the finale of the inaugural edition of the T20I World Cup in 2007 and went on to be a regular face in the shortest format of the game. The swash-buckling all-rounder, who had the ability to single-handedly take the game away from the opposition, went on to feature in 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India.