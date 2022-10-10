Yuvraj Singh brutually trolled for 'welcome to 700 club' tweet for Cristiano Ronaldo

India's legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh got trolled for his congratulatory tweet for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently scored his 700th club career goal in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Everton. Yuvraj was trolled due to a factual error in his tweet in which he wrote, "King is back! Form is temporary class is forever! Welcome to 700 club No7 GOAT, legend."

"Which club you talking about pal?," Questions were being asked after Yuvi's tweet. Ronaldo became the first player in history of football to score 700th career goal on Sunday (October 9).

Checkout the reactions here...

which 700 club are you in my good sir ? — ° (@anubhav__tweets) October 9, 2022

Congratulations @imVkohli on your 72.



Btw which match @YUVSTRONG12 ?



Oops it’s soccer my bad



Off late we are having toooooo many kinds in Social media.



Bcoz in real world kings are banned and only God’s can exist. — PK Sachinist (@pksachinist) October 9, 2022

Tumhare bhi 700 goal hai kya yuvi paaji?? — Arjun (@areyarjun) October 9, 2022

On Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career to earn Manchester United a 2-1 victory at Everton that moved his team a point off the Premier League’s top four. The 37-year-old Ronaldo was only on the field due to Anthony Martial’s inability to run off an injury sustained in the warmup, but it was no great surprise the substitute seized his opportunity.