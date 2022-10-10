Yuvraj Singh brutually trolled for 'welcome to 700 club' tweet for Cristiano Ronaldo

NewsCricket
Ronaldo became the first player in history of football to score 700th career goal on Sunday (October 9)

India's legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh got trolled for his congratulatory tweet for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently scored his 700th club career goal in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Everton. Yuvraj was trolled due to a factual error in his tweet in which he wrote, "King is back! Form is temporary class is forever! Welcome to 700 club No7 GOAT, legend."

"Which club you talking about pal?," Questions were being asked after Yuvi's tweet. Ronaldo became the first player in history of football to score 700th career goal on Sunday (October 9).

On Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career to earn Manchester United a 2-1 victory at Everton that moved his team a point off the Premier League’s top four. The 37-year-old Ronaldo was only on the field due to Anthony Martial’s inability to run off an injury sustained in the warmup, but it was no great surprise the substitute seized his opportunity.

