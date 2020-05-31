हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh challenges Sachin Tendulkar to break his record of 100 in kitchen

Earlier this month, Yuvraj kickstarted the 'Keep It Up' challenge in which he shared a video of himself bouncing the ball with the edge of the bat amid coronavirus lockdown. 

Yuvraj Singh challenges Sachin Tendulkar to break his record of 100 in kitchen

A few days after introducing a 'Keep It Up' challenge on social media, former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh  has taken the challenge to all the new level and once again asked legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to break the same.

Earlier this month, Yuvraj kickstarted the 'Keep It Up' challenge in which he shared a video of himself bouncing the ball with the edge of the bat amid coronavirus lockdown. 

"In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required. I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt, hit man @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN@deespeak," he had tweeted.

On Sunday, Yuvraj took to his official Instagram account and took the challenge a notch higher by bouncing a tennis ball off a rolling pin with a blindfold.

Along with the video of him doing the challenge, the former all-rounder told Tendulkar that he might have broken many records on the field, but he challenges him to break his record of 100 in kitchen without breaking other things.

"Master you have broken so many records on the field time to break my record of 100 in the kitchen Zany face! Sorry couldn’t post full video cause it will be too long to count 100 Face with tears of joy paji back to you hope you don’t break other things in the kitchen Face with tears of joy
@sachin_rt," Yuvraj wrote.

Earlier this month, Tendulkar took up Yuvraj's 'Keep It Up' challenge but with a unique twist.

In the video shared by Tendulkar, the master blaster could be seen bouncing the ball off his bat with a blindfold and challenged back Yuvraj to achieve the same. He, however, revealed the recipe of his twist in the next video.

In reply, Yuvraj had admitted that he knew he challenged the wrong legend.

Since then, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane among others have completed the 'Keep It Up' challenge by Yuvraj.

 

 

Yuvraj SinghSachin tendulkarCricketHarbhajan SinghAnil Kumble
