Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Asif were seen together at a cricket event in United States of America (USA). The two cricketers are currently on tour to US to attend the Unity Cricket Tournament that has been organised in Virginia state.

Taking to Twitter, former Pakistan pacer Asif shared a picture with Yuvraj. And wrote: 'Frienship have no limits'.

In the replies section, fans posted some lovely reactions, saying that it was great to see two cricketers from across the border do a meet-up like this. While there were others who slammed Yuvraj for meeting someone who had done match-fixing back in 2010 and was banned to play cricket.

Yuvraj himself has not posted any picture with Asif maybe to evade such trolls.

Asif, before getting banned, was among the most difficult pacers to play. He swung and seamed the delivery and that is why it was difficult to read him. In his short career of 72 international games, he picked 165 wickets. At the Lord's Test in 2010 between England and Pakistan, he did spot fixing, bowling pre-planned front-foot no-balls.

Yuvraj Singh retired as one of the biggest match-winners India had produced, especially in the limited-overs cricket. Courtesy his brilliant all-round game, India won two World Cups - the 2007 T20 World Cup and then the 2011 ODI World Cup, where he was Player of the Series.

Yuvraj has been known about his friendships with the Pakistani punjabi players. He is friends with many Pakistan players such as Shoaib Malik, Shoaib Akhtar, Moin Khan etc. But the world did not know about his friendship with Asif, who is a tainted cricketer.