Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to 'greatest left-handed legends' of cricket

On the occasion of International Left Handers' Day, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has paid tribute to some of the greatest left-handed legends the game has ever produced.

The 38-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and posted a collage of four left-handed legends namely former West Indies skipper Brian Lara, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly and Australian duo of Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist.

Along with the picture, Yuvraj paid tribute to these former cricketers and asked his followers to add their favourite left-handers to this golden list.

"Here's a tribute to some of the greatest left-handed legends the game has produced. Add on to this golden list and share with me your favourite left-handed batsmen #InternationalLeftHandersDay," said Yuvraj tweeted.

pic.twitter.com/wovMFYSQoR — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 13, 2020

Lara notched up 11,953 runs in 131 Tests and 10,405 runs in 299 matches he played for the West Indies in the One-Day International (ODI) format.

Ganguly, on the other hand, amassed 11,363 runs in 311 ODIs and 7,212 runs in 113 matches he played for India in the longest format of the game.Ganguly is also one the most successful captains of India in the longest format of the game till date, guiding the side to 21 out of 49 Test matches win.

He had also led India to 146 matches in the One-Day International (ODI) format, leading the Men in Blue to 76 wins and 65 defeats.

Hayden has appeared in 103 Tests, 161 ODIs and nine T20Is for Australia, scoring a total of 15,066 runs across the three formats of the game.

Meanwhile, Gilchrist ended his illustrious cricketing career with a total of 5,570 runs in 96 Tests, 9,619 runs in 287 ODIs and 272 runs in 13 matches he played for Australia in the shortest format of the game.

Yuvraj, who himself was a left-hander, brought down the curtains on his illustrious international career in June 2019 with a total of 8,701 runs in 304 ODIs and 1,900 runs in 40 Tests he played for India. One of India’s greatest limited-overs cricketers, Yuvraj also amassed 1,177 runs in 58 T20Is.

In 2011, when India scripted history by lifting the ICC World Cup, Yuvraj was adjudged the man of the series. But the period following the World Cup came as a shocker for millions of cricket fans as he was diagnosed with a rare germ cell cancer. His treatment went on for over a year, and a fighter that Yuvraj is, made an inspirational comeback and regained his slot in Team India.