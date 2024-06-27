Advertisement
Yuzvendra Chahal and David Warner: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Yuzvendra Chahal and David Warner. Check out who scores higher!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that David Warner ranks lower than Yuzvendra Chahal. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another. 

Digital Listening Score 

In the category of digital listening score, David Warner wins against Yuzvendra Chahal. David Warner in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 70. Yuzvendra Chahal gets a score of just 66 in comparison to his opponent.

Facebook Score 

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category there is a massive win for David Warner as he scores 65 and Yuzvendra Chahal scores 0. 

Instagram Score 

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Yuzvendra Chahal has scored 66 points. As for David Warner he gets a score of 71 in the Instagram category. 

X Score 

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Yuzvendra Chahal draws against David Warner as David Warner scores 65 points. Yuzvendra Chahal also gets 65 in this category. 

Youtube Score 

In the Youtube category, Yuzvendra Chahal wins against David Warner as Yuzvendra Chahal gets a score of 65 whereas David Warner gets 0 points. 

Overall Score 

In the overall score, David Warner wins against Yuzvendra Chahal. David Warner gets an overall score of 58 points whereas Yuzvendra Chahal finishes with 57 points overall. Thus David Warner takes the win in this social media comparison. 

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

 

 

 

 

 

