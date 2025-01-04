Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma Headed For Divorce? Delete All Pics, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram: Reports

Yuzvendra Chahal, India’s celebrated leg-spinner, and his wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma, have found themselves at the center of swirling rumors about their relationship. The couple, who tied the knot on December 22, 2020, has left fans speculating about an imminent separation after a series of cryptic social media activities.

Social Media Sparks Rumors

Fans were quick to notice that Chahal and Dhanashree unfollowed each other on Instagram—a move often associated with strained relationships. Adding to the speculation, Chahal has deleted all photos of Dhanashree from his account, while Dhanashree still has a few pictures of him on hers. These actions have left fans concerned about the couple’s relationship status.

This isn’t the first time social media has hinted at trouble in paradise. In 2022, Dhanashree dropped the surname “Chahal” from her Instagram handle, sparking similar rumors. Around the same time, Chahal posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story, reading, “New Life Loading.” This post coincided with Dhanashree’s mysterious update that said, “A princess will always turn her pain into power.”

Reports and Speculations

While the couple has not addressed the rumors publicly, insiders close to them have reportedly confirmed that separation is inevitable. According to sources, the divorce proceedings are yet to be finalized, but the decision to part ways seems certain. The reasons behind the reported split remain unknown, but the apparent decision to move on separately has left fans disheartened.

The news has shocked fans, who once admired Chahal and Dhanashree as a picture-perfect couple. Earlier this year, the couple displayed a strong front when Chahal supported Dhanashree during her stint as a wild-card contestant on a dance reality show. Their public appearances had cemented their image as a couple rooted in love and mutual support.

However, the recent developments suggest that their relationship has hit a rough patch. Despite the growing speculation, fans are holding onto hope for a reconciliation, reminiscing about the moments when the pair seemed inseparable.

As rumors of their separation continue to gain traction, fans await official confirmation from the couple. Whether they choose to address the speculation or remain silent, the story of their relationship has undoubtedly left a significant impact on their followers.