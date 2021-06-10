Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s fun training session at home inspire fans - WATCH

Yuzvendra Chahal joined hands with wife Dhanashree Verma as the couple gave their fans a glimpse of their work behind the scenes.

The couple was seen training at their residence, with both helping each other to workout. The leg-spinner shared the video on Instagram and wrote: "Training every single day to turn things around."

Dhanashree also shared the video on Instagram. Several users were left inspired by the couple's workout regime.

“This is awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Great,” said another. "Inspired," commented a third, while many dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

In another post, Chahal also thanked the fans for their prayers and support and confirmed that his parents, who had contracted the deadly COVID-19 are doing well.

"Thank you everyone for all your prayers and support. We are overwhelmed with the help that we received from our friends/ family and all your messages. Parents are healthy and we urge everyone to stay safe," the 30-year-old wrote.

In a recent interview with Sports Tak, Royal Challengers Bangalore's premier spinner Chahal revealed that he almost left the Indian Premier League midway due to the cirumstances at home concering his parent's health.

Chahal’s wife Dhanashree had confirmed the news of her parents and in-laws contracting the deadly virus. She had also stated that her mother-in-law was being treated at home, while the cricketer's father was admitted to a hospital.

Chahal had a moderate outing in the lucrative T20 league and could only manage four scalps at an economy of 8.26 in seven matches. He is not part of the Indian contingent that is currently in England for the World Test Championship finals against New Zealand and the upcoming five-match Test series against the hosts.

However, the spinner is likely to be the main choice in the white-ball squad, which will travel to Sri Lanka for a limited-over series in July.