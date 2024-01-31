Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Recreate SRK-Kajol Scene From DDLJ; See Pics

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's love story needs no introduction. The love birds met virtually in 2020 during lockdown and after a few months of dating, decided to tie the knot. Since then these two have been a biggest fan and supporter of each other. The couple's Instagram feed is filled with their beautiful photos right from the time they first met.

Yuzvendra added two more lovely photos to his Instagram on Tuesday. "Nature's therapy: a walk in the village," he captioned the photos of him and wifey as they got clicked in a field. The background was 'sarso ka khet' which reminded many of their fans about the iconic scene from the cult classic 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge'. The same scene in which Raj (played by SRK) plays violin and waits for his lover Simran (Kajol) to come running and hug him.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) for whom Yuzvendra Chahal plays also tweeted the same set of pics, saying 'DDLJ 2024'. Check out the pics of Yuzvendra and his wife Dhanashree below.

DDLJ in 2024 __ pic.twitter.com/PlMkEWFOlO— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 30, 2024

In this photo, Yuzvendra is wearing a black jacket and looking dapper while Dhanashree is lovely in a red salwar suit.

Yuzvendra is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy 2024 for Haryana. He aims to play red-ball cricket for India, a dream that is still at some distance from him as he is nowhere near in the reckoning. As far as Dhanashree is concerned, she is currently participating in Dance Reality TV show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. Dhanashree is a fabulous dancer and has returned to do her favourite activity which is dancing. Dhanashree had slipped while dancing in 2022 which led to an ACL injury. After a surgery, she took almost a year to get back on her feet to dance again.

Coming back to Yuzvendra, he is working hard to get back his place in the white-ball formats. Yuzvendra has played in 72 ODIs, 80 T20Is for India, picking 121 and 96 wickets respectively. After re-emergence of Kuldeep Yadav, who is also a good friend of Chahal, the leggie has found it tough to find a place in the playing 11. Yuzvendra is still only 33 and has many years of cricket left in him to make a comeback to the national side. It will be interesting to see whether he is able to do it or not.