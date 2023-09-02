Yuzvendra Chahal Seeks Divine Blessing: Visits Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Temple After Asia Cup 2023 Snub

In a surprising turn of events, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who recently missed out on a spot in the national squad for the Asia Cup 2023, was seen visiting the sacred Bageshwar Dham Sarkar temple in Madhya Pradesh. This unexpected pilgrimage has raised eyebrows and sparked curiosity about Bageshwar Dham and Chahal's reaction to his exclusion from the team.

Yuzvendra Chahal visited Bageshwar Dham Sarkar. pic.twitter.com/WFqCqR9bYe — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 2, 2023

Who is Bageshwar Dham?

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, also known as Maharaj Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, is the revered peethadhish of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, a religious pilgrimage site located in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, India. Born on July 4, 1996, in Gada village, Shastri grew up in a humble Hindu Saryupareen Brahmin family. Despite his challenging upbringing, he dedicated his life to reciting stories and preaching at Bageshwar Dham, where he has been accused of using mentalism. Shastri has also been involved in various social activities, including providing free meals, organizing marriages for the underprivileged, and promoting Vedic studies.

Chahal's Reaction to Missing Asia Cup 2023 Squad

Yuzvendra Chahal's omission from the Asia Cup 2023 squad left many cricket enthusiasts puzzled. The leg-spinner shared a cryptic response on social media by posting a tweet with a "Sunrise" emoji. This enigmatic reaction hinted at his disappointment and determination to rise above the setback.

Chahal's performance in 2023 has been under scrutiny, as he managed to take only nine wickets in nine T20I matches. In contrast, Kuldeep Yadav, who secured a place in the squad ahead of him, boasts better statistics with seven wickets in three matches, including impressive figures of 4/6, and a total of eight wickets in seven T20Is, with the best figures of 3/28.

Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled a formidable 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The squad features the return of key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul, along with the inclusion of young talent Tilak Verma.

Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector of Team India, highlighted the outstanding performances of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, which played a pivotal role in Chahal's omission. Agarkar emphasized the need for an all-rounder who could contribute with both bat and ball. Axar Patel's consistent batting performance in various formats and the IPL swayed the selection committee in his favour.

Captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged the team's discussion regarding the inclusion of an off-spinner or leg-spinner but emphasized the importance of having batting depth. Rohit explained that Axar Patel's ability to bat higher up the order and provide a left-hand option was crucial. While the door remains open for Chahal and other spinners, the emphasis on seamers for the upcoming tournaments has impacted their selection.